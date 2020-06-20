MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — How about a trip to Lake Belton to celebrate Father’s Day?
That’s easy for Stephen and Melanie Bishop, who live in a wooded section of Morgan’s Point Resort. Deer are so common that their dog keeps trying to make friends with the fawns. And the Bishops’ five beehives got knocked over the previous night, they are not sure by deer or raccoons.
Stephen had already been on the lake Saturday morning, helping to give a bachelor party.
“We went and prayed over the groom and talked about scripture,” he said.
Then they went wake surfing. They got into deep theological questions, he said, such as election and whether or not infants go to heaven.
“The first time I held Eden, then I comprehended how much God loves me,” he said. “The amount of love I had for that little girl crushed my heart.”
More boating trips and a barbecue were planned for the rest of the day, Melanie said, to celebrate their fathers and have some much-needed family time.
Cadence, 10, and Jameson, 13, her children by a previous marriage, were with their father in Wisconsin, she said. At home with the couple were Eden, 2, and Faith, three months. On the boating trips, Melanie said, everybody goes out — “even our 3-months-old.”
“The 2-year-old rides a paddle board.”
Melanie’s father, Roy Brazeal, 61, of Lorena was coming over in a while, she said. So was her brother, Toby Brazeal, 41, of Liberty Hill. He has three sons, Jordan, Kaden and Grady, and she didn’t know which two he was bringing with him.
“Our house is always a party,” she said. “We have a policy — the more the merrier. We welcome everybody.”
A lot of the male figures in Stephen’s background were into construction, he said, including his father, Larry Bishop, 81, who lives in Dallas.
“My dad taught me about craftsmanship and doing things the right way, not cutting corners, working hard, almost to a fault,” he said.
Stephen has been an art teacher at Temple High School for 15 years. This fall he will be changing to construction technology, teaching students to use hand tools and power tools.
“It will be fun,” he said.
Melanie works in risk management at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. And the Bishops have a glass-blowing business, Refiner’s Fire Glass. They make cups, light fixtures, chandeliers, and other things. He met Melanie while helping teach a glass-blowing class at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
“He’s hardworking and certainly passionate about caring for his family,” Melanie said. “He’s always been a family man. He’s certainly honest and trustworthy.”
Her dad is always someone she can depend on, she said.
“If I need something, I can always count on him,” she said. “And it’s a joy to be able to witness him with my kids as their grandfather. They go to Six Flags and all kinds of things. He takes pride in his family and letting them know that they are loved.”
Stephen said that as a father he has two goals for his children.
“I want them to love the Lord and to love people,” he said.