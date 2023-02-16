A Belton man accused of brutally stabbing his mother in the face and neck before hiding her body in the crawlspace of her home was indicted by a Bell County grand jury.
Jasper L. James, 20, was indicted for a murder charge Wednesday in connection with the slaying of his mother Jennifer James. Jasper James remained in custody Thursday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $1.5 million bond.
Belton police found the body of Jennifer James Dec. 1 at her property in the 100 block of West 13th Avenue in Belton.
Her niece called police when Jennifer James failed to show up at work or call in to her employer. The niece said no one answered the door although Jasper James lived with her. Jasper James, the relative said, had threatened his mother and committed violence against her in the past.
When police visited the home on Dec. 1, “the suspect told officers that he had not seen his mother since the previous morning and did not know where she was,” Detective Joshua Tulloch said in an arrest affidavit.
Jasper James, a 2021 Belton High School graduate, had told the niece his mother “was home sleeping.”
Officers who visited the home “observed scratches on the suspect’s face that appeared fresh,” the affidavit said.
Jasper James denied officers entry into the home, but allowed his relative to enter and look around.
The woman “noticed that the couch was missing from the living room and asked the suspect where it was,” the affidavit said. “The suspect told (the woman) that he moved the couch to the garage.”
The niece told police that she saw her aunt’s wallet and keys in the house and “Jennifer’s car was still parked in the driveway.”
Later, the woman looked into the garage and “reported to officers that she observed what appeared to be blood on the couch.”
Officers then searched the property “to determine if Jennifer was still located on the property and in need of medical assistance,” the affidavit said. “When they removed an access panel to a crawlspace under the house, officers observed what appeared to be a deceased person.”
Officers then obtained a search warrant and “positively identified the body of Jennifer James.” She had many apparent stab wounds to her face and neck.
Inside the home, officers located blood on the floor and wall of the living room.
“Officers used Bluestar Forensic spray to reveal the presence of blood residue that is invisible to the human eye,” Tulloch said in the affidavit. “The spray showed there were large amounts of blood on the living room floor, walls, and furniture that had since been cleaned.”
Neighbors told police that they saw Jasper James move the couch from the home to the garage on Nov. 30.
“One of the neighbors reported that the suspect appeared agitated and angry and had bleeding scratches on his face.”
Prior to his graduation, Jasper James was a defensive lineman who played varsity football at Belton High School, according to a post on the Belton ISD athletic website beltontigerathletics.com.