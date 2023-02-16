Jasper L. James

Jasper L. James, 19, of Belton, is charged with murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer James. He was in custody Friday at the Bell County Jail. No bond had been set by Friday evening.

A Belton man accused of brutally stabbing his mother in the face and neck before hiding her body in the crawlspace of her home was indicted by a Bell County grand jury.

