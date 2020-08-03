Bell County’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests crept up on Monday despite fewer coronavirus cases reported over the weekend, according to local health data.
The Bell County Public Health District pinned the county’s positivity rate at 9.74 percent on Monday. It was around 9.56 percent on Friday. At least 35,858 tests have been performed in Bell County.
Since Friday, Bell County gained an additional 102 infections and saw 90 residents recover from the virus. So far, 1,959 people in Bell County have recuperated from the coronavirus.
“We have reached 3,492 cases with 29 added Saturday, 11 on Sunday and 62 today,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Sunday’s daily increase is the lowest the county has seen since July 5 when 18 infections were confirmed, according to the health district.
The health district did not report any additional deaths Monday. By the health district’s count, 19 residents have died from COVID-19. However, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 32 people in Bell County have died from the virus — a 13-person difference.
The health district relies on local hospitals to inform them of coronavirus deaths while the state uses death certificates that list the cause of death as COVID-19.
“While we are still seeing the majority of cases in those between 20-39, we are still seeing the noted increase in those under 20 as we have in recent weeks,” Robison-Chadwell said, referring to the 432 young Bell County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Residents in their 20s and 30s account for 1,436 cases — or more than 41 percent of all reported cases. So far, 806 residents in their 20s — the age group with the greatest number of infections — and 630 residents in their 30s have tested positive for the virus.
Bell County’s seven-day average of new cases was 50 on Monday. It is a slight uptick from Sunday’s seven-day average of 47.
Monday’s average is significantly lower than the highest seven-day average of 95 reported on July 14.
The Bell County Public Health District did not report any additional hospilizations or anyone being admitted into an intensive care unit. Since March, 190 residents have been hospitalized and 53 were admitted into an ICU.
Coryell County
Coryell County has reported 11 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, according to the county’s website.
On Monday’s update, there were a total of 377 cases.
Of the cases, 280 are active, 93 have recovered and four have died.
The county has stopped including the Texas Department of Criminal Justice inmates who have tested positive for the virus in Gatesville state prisons.
Lampasas County
In Lampasas County as of Friday, there were 179 confirmed positive cases, according to County Judge Randall Hoyer. He said he did not have Monday’s numbers as of press time.
Of the total, 36 were active, and 143 have recovered.
There have been two deaths in Lampasas County.
FME News Service’s Cade Smith contributed to this report.