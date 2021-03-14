The city of Temple is celebrating spring break this week with outdoor activities for youngsters.
The weeklong Camp Adventure for students 5-13 starts Monday at Wilson Park Recreation Center.
Kids will participate in scavenger hunts and create comic books, among other activities. Registration for the camp is already closed.
Two tennis camps, with safety protocols enforced, start Monday at Summit Recreation Center, 620 Fryers Creek Drive.
One camp for students ages 6 to 18 will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. daily. Participants are required to bring their own racquet. The cost is $200.
The other tennis camp — broken into separate clinics for middle school and high school students — will also be held daily at the Summit center. Participants must have their own racquet. Costs vary by clinic.
The middle school clinic will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. daily.
The high school clinic will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 daily.
Call 254-298-5348 for more information.
Temple railroad museum
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, at 315 W. Ave B, will host spring break activities Thursday and Friday.
Youngsters can pick up a special activity craft package — related to the temporary exhibit 521 All-Stars: A Championship Story of Baseball and Community.
The Temple Public Library will be doing a special reading by the museum’s red caboose both days.
The CentraMod Building will be open during Thursday and Friday.
Call the museum at 254-298-5172 for more information.
Bell County Museum
Free activities are planned from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St.
Thursday’s activity will be archaeology excavation; Friday’s activity will be Native American basket weaving; and tall tales will be told on Saturday.
Event capacity is limited throughout the week. All visitors are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing, the museum said.