Central Texas firefighters are doing their part to help extinguish wildfires that continue to rage in the Western United States.
Two firefighters from the Heart of Texas Task Force traveled Thursday to Colorado to help fight the Cameron Peak Fire.
Another firefighter from the Boomtown Task Force out of the Wichita Falls area joined the group in Colorado.
The task forces are part of the Texas A&M Forest Service and are centered in McGregor.
Other crews are going to Utah and California from the Texas Forest Service.
The Texas Forest Service, for security purposes, doesn’t release the names of those sent to fight wildfires, according to the Wildfire Incident Team.
Currently, 39 personnel were deployed along with four engines and one bulldozer to California, Utah, Oregon, Colorado and Nevada, Weldon Dent with the Wildland Urban Interface Team said.
The crew in Colorado is staging out of Loveland and the members will put themselves in the middle of the forest fires for at least 14 days — and will be on an engine in the vicinity of Red Feather Lakes.
The Cameron Peak Fire — which began Aug. 13 in the Arapaho and Roosevelt national forests — has destroyed at least 25 homes and burned 102,596 acres, according to InciWeb. It was 15 percent contained Friday.
Five personnel, along with one dozer and one engine, are at the Cameron Peak Fire, according to Dent.
The Forest Service gets its personnel from more than 80 agencies and companies in Texas. Personnel must live within three hours of College Station because quick responses are needed for deployment.
Texas Task Force is one of 28 federal teams in the urban search and rescue system. Members include firefighters, medical specialists, canines and their handlers, heavy equipment operators, structural engineers and other emergency responders.
Capt. Dustin McGraw with Temple Fire & Rescue is in California for at least 21 days as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System.
TIFMAS has 235 personnel deployed, along with 73 pieces of equipment. They are at the August Complex and Creek Fire, Dent said.
According to CAL FIRE, one firefighter died Thursday while fighting the El Dorado Fire. A total of 26 people have died in this fire.
Since Jan. 1, more than 3.4 million acres have been consumed in California and, since Aug. 15, more than 5,500 structures were destroyed.