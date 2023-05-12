After a four-year absence, the Temple Airshow is ready to soar to new heights — if rain doesn’t hamper the event.
The skies above West Temple are scheduled to become an aerial highway Saturday full of skydivers, stunt pilots and planes, vintage military aircraft and helicopters taking off from the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
According to airport director Sean Parker, the 75th Anniversary Airshow is going to be a memorable family day complete with demonstrations, displays, chopper rides, shopping, food and beer.
The Airshow — a city of Temple event that is being organized by Parker — will be held at the Temple airport and gates will open at 8 a.m. The action begins at 9 a.m. and will end about 5.
“This will definitely be an event the entire family can enjoy,” Parker said. “We will have static displays from Fort Hood and the Texas National Guard, displays of World War II to Vietnam-era aircraft, special aerobatic aircraft and a few one-of-a-kind kit airplanes.”
In addition, the show will feature a kid’s play area, a beer garden, food vendors and at least 12 aviation performers.
‘It is time to slip on those raincoats and rain boots (let’s be real, it’s Texas, throw on those waders) because WE ARE HAVING AN AIRSHOW!,” the city said in a Facebook post. “We have carefully considered our options and have decided to move forward rain or shine (hoping for the shine, but plan for the rain) on Saturday, May 13th.”
The National Weather Service forecasts a 70% chance of precipitation with some heavy rain expected before 1 p.m. Rain chances decrease to 60% on Saturday evening.
Parker said guests can expect to see many native Texas performers at the air show, including Beth Jenkins and her B-25 Devil Dog, the RE/Max skydivers, the Liberty jump team, Stephen Covington’s Raptor, Karen Brinkley’s O-2A and Sam Bulgar’s SB2C Helldiver, just to name a few.
“Fort Hood and the Texas National Guard will have some really cool aircraft on static display,” Parker said.
“This special air show is celebrating 75 years of aviation under the Draughon-Miller name,” Parker said. “We want to show our appreciation to those who have fought for our country and gave the ultimate sacrifice. The airport is named after two Temple men who made that sacrifice during WWII.”
“We want the whole community to come out and share this commemorative celebration for these men and their brothers and sisters in arms. It’s truly going to be a fun-filled event for the entire family.”