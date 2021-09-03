BELTON — Court is now back in session after the recent swearing in of Judge Cari Starritt-Burnett.
Starritt-Burnett was officially sworn in Wednesday — and ceremonially sworn in Friday — to take over Bell County’s 169th District Court. The former Belton lawyer takes over from outgoing judge Gordon Adams, who retired in July.
Gov. Greg Abbott announced the appointment of Starritt-Burnett, who turns 50 on Monday, last month.
Starritt-Burnett said she took over the job two days before the swearing-in ceremony to take over 13 cases.
“I most definitely feel the weight of responsibility in my new role,” Starritt-Burnett said. “I want to do the right thing. Sometimes the right thing is not the most popular — that is where our oath comes into play. We swear to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States and of the state of Texas.”
During the ceremony, Adams, who served the 169th District Court for 21 years, noted how the court was established about 52 years ago.
“I find it a little amazing that in 52 years that there have only been four judges of the 169th District Court … all men,” he said.
Adams said he was honored to swear Starritt-Burnett in as the 169th District Court’s first woman judge.
“Cari’s law practice and her life experiences have given her all of the attributes of a great district judge,” he said. “Cari is knowledgeable, kind, caring, and patient and has a lot of common sense ... which will come in handy. She is qualified by experience and wisdom. She is ready to serve the people of Bell County and the state of Texas.”
Starritt-Burnett, who showed glimpses of her excitement the ceremony, expressed her gratitude to everyone that made this dream of hers possible.
“For each and every one of you here, from the bottom of my heart, thank you,” she said to her nearly 150 friends, family, colleagues and mentors in attendance. “Everybody in this (court) room, in one way or another, has contributed to this milestone today … and so I just truly want to thank you for being here today.”
Starritt-Burnett thanked Adams for his participation in her assuming her new role.
“People don’t know this, but I have probably appeared in front of him … more than any other judge, so I’ve always had a close contact with (the 169th District Court),” she said. “So literally to me, it’s a passing of the torch and I definitely wanted him involved in this.”
Before being appointed to fill Adam’s seat, Starritt-Burnett was a partner and co-owner of Harker Heights-based law firm Seigman, Starritt-Burnett & Sinkfield, PLLC.
The 169th District Court, Starritt-Burnett said, was the best fit for her despite previously being approached for other positions. She said that while she has no experience as a judge, she has helped judges make decisions and made recommendations as a lawyer.
Starritt-Burnett received a bachelor’s degree in government/political science from Angelo State University and a juris doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.
Currently Starritt-Burnett is a member of the State Bar of Texas, and a member and past president of the Bell County Bar Association. She is a member of the Bell County Women’s Bar Association and the College of the State Bar of Texas.
Starritt-Burnett said she had not thought about becoming a judge until a few years ago, now wanting to make a change and help on the other side of the justice system.
During the transition, Starritt-Burnett said Adams, along with the remaining district judges, have been helpful in helping her get up to speed.
“Judge Adams has literally been most helpful in this transition,” Starritt-Burnett said. “I cannot imagine how much more difficult it would be if you did not have the support of the prior judge in these types of transitions. I am very fortunate in that regard.”
Starritt-Burnett said that she was also thankful to her former law partners for helping her transition and lawyer Lynn Libersky, who is merging with her former firm and taking over her cases.
While Starritt-Burnett said she feels confident in family law issues, she does acknowledge that there will be a learning curve with some other areas of law.
Starritt-Burnett will need to make other changes as she gets used to her position, including what she does outside of the job. Before being appointed to the position, Starritt-Burnett had been involved in many local groups and boards including the city of Belton’s Building and Standards Commission and Foster Love of Bell County.
Starritt-Burnett said she will most likely have to step down from many of these positions due to possible conflicts or limitations on judges.
“I have to make a decision on the Foster Love of Bell County,” Starritt-Burnett said. “I am not allowed to be involved in fundraising activities. I will likely be precluded from continuing my involvement in that one. … That group has been near and dear to my heart.”
In the transition, Starritt-Burnett said her family has been very supportive of her aiming to make a difference in a new way.
Starritt-Burnett said her previous job had allowed her to be with her family more, with flexible hours. But now, with her daughter having grown up, she now can dedicate more time to the community and legal field.
While appointed to serve the remainder of Adam’s term, Starritt-Burnett said she plans on running for a full term. The term that Starritt-Burnett is currently serving is set to expire Dec. 31, 2022.