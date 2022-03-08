Warming shelters in Temple opened Tuesday night as temperatures are expected to drop to near freezing.
The city’s two warming shelters, the Temple Salvation Army and Temple Impact Church, both opened their doors on Tuesday night.
Temperatures on Tuesday night were expected to reach a low of 34 degrees, with the National Weather Service showing a wind chill of 26 degrees at 2 a.m.
The two shelters offer a warm space to sleep for those in need on nights when temperatures fall below freezing when factoring in wind chill. The organizations also open on nights when it is when and the wind chill is below 35 degrees.
Both shelters provide hot meals for dinner and breakfast to those who stay there along with showers.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., normally opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army, 419 W. Ave. G, opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.