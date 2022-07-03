The record hot temperatures sunk the stock market to its lowest point; workers demanding higher wages announced strikes; farmers worried as a countywide drought burned crops in the fields.
Yes, the Fourth of July 1897 was like today — except without refrigeration.
To make matters worse, the Independence Day music was awful.
By July 4, Gatesville recorded 107 degrees under shade trees. By the Fourth of July, the statewide drought had entered its sixth week. Corn burned up in the fields, and vegetable gardens yielded dry stubs, the Temple Times reported. Deep crevices riddled the Blackland Prairie pastures.
The hot weather meant booming businesses for “soda water vendors” and ice cream merchants.
One old-timer growled that the weather was too hot “for anything that wears hair,” adding that “Hell is only two degrees hotter than this.”
Labor unrest created more tension in already volatile situations 125 years ago.
That same week, the Temple Times reported that 595,000 unionized workers nationwide went on strike.
The editor posted in his comments, “I wonder if the thinking men are knowing enough to solve the problem? That means that babies will cry for bread, and fathers will go through the streets with the terrible look of desperation on their faces. … It means that the laboring classes have stood the final stand, and in the near future, it will be the battle royal of centuries. It means the rich has grown too rich with their robbery of labor.”
To add insult to injury, the Temple Times editor complained that the Belton Carnival’s July Fourth music was terrible. “I am no musician,” he wrote, “but the Belton band ought to lay off for about three years and learn to play.” The writer even lambasted the band’s uniforms — straw helmets, white canvas coats and “any old trouser that suited them.”
However, the writer failed to mention the triple-digit weather on the fairgrounds.
By the next year, Independence Day seemed more optimistic, thanks partially to some well-timed fall rains. The Temple Times in 1898 reported that July Fourth was a blast.
“Every spare firecracker, roman candle, anything and everything that would hold powder was in use,” the Times said. “The whistles screamed and a big bon fire sent its glow and sparks far up into the blue dome, pandemonium reigned and the Fourth was celebrated.”
For many in Bell County, the sweaty weather failed to dampen the patriotic celebrations.
In the late 1800s and early 1900s in Killeen, the annual Farmers’ Union picnic attracted more than 3,000 Central Texans who converged for three days of meetings and eating. The chief topic of conversation: The fall cotton harvest.
The Fourth of July 1901 was one of the most memorable in Belton history. Newspapers reported that the biggest crowd ever — about 10,000 people — converged in Belton for the Independence Day festivities. People started pouring into the Bell County seat long before sunrise. The annual festivities capped off a weeklong Confederate veterans’ reunion.
That same year, an estimated 200 Red Men from Temple and Bartlett, a secret patriotic society that was more of a men’s drinking conclave, staged its own horseback parade by “capturing” a Belton mail coach. The Red Men, dressed in Native American garb, then conducted a sham battle on the courthouse square with the “cowboys” of Wedemeyer Academy, a private boys’ school.
The Temple Daily Telegram editor yearned for a little patriotic peace, quiet and common sense on Independence Day 1908.
Every summer throughout Bell County history has been a time for old-fashioned celebration with parades, flags flapping in the breeze and horses of every size and hue. The county’s Independence Day celebrations were illumined with pomp, fireworks and sparklers.
The usual cadre of glad-handing politicians delivered the lofty speeches while servers dished the food nearby. Even though Fourth of July observances changed with the times, a few things remain constant: red-white-and-blue bunting, hot weather and fireworks.
However, the Telegram’s editor, Eldon Kent Williams (1876-1936), saw a darker side to July 4, 1908. He admitted many disagreed with him, but he wasn’t backing down.
“The fitting celebration of Independence Day is a question on which patriotic Americans are separated in two widely divergent parties: One claiming that it ought to be observed as noisily as possible, the other believing that our national birthday is too glorious an occasion to be marred by din and disorder.”
The real issue, Williams continued, was holiday safety. “For the past five years, the Journal of the American Medical Association has endeavored to collect statistics setting forth what the celebrations of the Fourth costs in human life and human usefulness.”
The AMA collected information — admittedly incomplete — from newspaper reports instead of hospital records. The main reason: Hospitals and physicians rarely kept complete records, and extant records were hard to collect in the early 20th century.
But what the AMA’s statisticians were able to collect was disturbing: From 1903 to 1907 throughout the nation, 1,253 died and 22,520 maimed due to unsafe use of fireworks, fires and related July 4th accidents.
Of the injured, 80 suffered either partial or total blindness; 380 lost limbs or hands; and 1,670 lost fingers. Williams concluded that Independence Day didn’t mean freedom from common sense.
However, the paper featured ads from hardware and department stores selling fireworks in downtown stores. The Temple Chamber of Commerce at the same time encouraged children to bring fireworks to be “touched off” along with others provided by Chamber members.
The Telegram then and now pleads for safety. “When that day comes, we may perhaps revive the old-time celebration of Independence Day, and make it what it was intended to be — educational as well as enjoyable,” the Telegram in 1908 added.