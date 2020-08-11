The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor welcomed 835 new students to campus when the school kicked off annual Welcome Week festivities Saturday.
Participants — who are required to wear masks — have engaged in a variety of events focused on church, worship, and spirit and traditions. Paula Tanner, UMHB’s vice president of communications and special projects, said students were placed into “Cru Groups” based on their selected majors for these activities.
“We’ve had a great turnout for Welcome Week. It’s been great,” Tanner told the Telegram. “More than 800 students moved to campus on Saturday, and they’ve been having a lot of fun.”
Tanner noted how they relocated a number of their scheduled activities to Crusader Stadium, 905 University Dr., to follow social distancing measures more easily.
“We moved to meet in the stadium, so students could spread out and get a lot of space between each other.” Tanner said. “Things have looked a little different but the students seemed to be enjoying it … And everybody is really excited about getting ready for the start of the school year.”
Welcome Week will conclude Wednesday night, while classes begin on Thursday. UMHB implemented a new hybrid learning approach, which the university dubbed “CRUflex.”
“This hybrid-flexible approach helps address any challenges and uncertainties which may occur during the 2020-21 academic year due to the pandemic,” according to UMHB’s restart plan.
CRUflex allowed students to opt for a variety of learning options: take courses online, take courses in a modified face-to-face manner, begin the semester remotely and attend courses face-to-face later in the semester, or begin the semester face-to-face and conclude with courses remotely.
However, UMHB noted how some courses and related educational experiences are limited with remote instruction opportunities.
“Most labs and clinical rotations cannot be completed online. Students will be required to attend face-to-face in these educational experiences,” UMHB’s restart plan said. “Student-teaching and internship experiences may not be available in a remote format. Such classes are subject to cancellation by the university, if necessary for reasons of health and safety.”
But students returning for on-campus learning will be met with reconfigured classrooms and lecture halls. To ensure physical distancing of six feet, classes with non-fixed seating will remove unused desks, while classes with fixed seating will mark acceptable seating.
“Our classrooms have been reconfigured to where all students are seated seven feet apart from each other everywhere they go,” Tanner said.