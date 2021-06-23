Temple High’s theater program will return to the stage at 8 p.m. on Thursday in the Temple High School Auditorium, when they present “Chicago” — a renowned musical set during the roaring “jazz hot” 1920s.
It is the thespian troupe’s first musical performance since performing “Peter Pan” in 2018.
General admission tickets, if purchased in advance, are priced at $10 and are available online at www.CentralTexasTickets.com. However, ticket sales will increase to $15 per ticket if purchased at the door.
“Credit cards will be accepted at the door,” according to the theater program.
Meanwhile, premium reserved seats, which span the auditorium’s first eight rows, are $20 and only available online.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said he is elated for Temple High to put on its first musical since 2018.
“I’m super excited to watch ‘Chicago’ this Thursday evening and would encourage our community to purchase tickets to see this wonderful production,” Ott told the Telegram. “Our theater students deliver amazing performances and love nothing more than to make our community and families proud.”
The musical follows the story of two rival “vaudevillian murderesses” — nightclub star Velma Kelly played by Genevieve Myers and chorus girl Roxie Hart played by Hanna Prince — whose actions land themselves in the Cook County Jail.
“Velma enlists the help of prison matron ‘Mama’ Morton (Sereniti Patterson) and slickster lawyer Billy Flynn (Cameron Hooper), who turn Velma’s incarceration into a murder-of-the-week media frenzy,” the theater program said. “When Roxie also winds up in prison, Billy takes on her case as well; turning her into a media circus of headlines by using sensationalist newspaper reporter Sunshine (Terry Austin). Neither ‘merry murderess’ will be outdone in her fight against the other, seeking fame, fortune and acquittal.”
Directors said Temple High’s script is an adapted version of the original musical.
“Specifically designed to be content-appropriate, this high-school edition has been adapted to remove overtly sexual references and adult language,” according to Temple High’s theater program.
Three additional performances are scheduled for the remainder of the week: 8 p.m. on Friday, 8 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.