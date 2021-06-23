A Killeen man arrested during a Bell County sex trafficking sting two years ago recently saw his criminal charge dismissed by a judge.
Raymond C. Steele, who was arrested during a three-day sting in Killeen in May 2019, had his misdemeanor charge for promotion of prostitution dismissed last month by a Bell County judge.
A motion to dismiss the charge cited “insufficient evidence to obtain a conviction of the offense herein.” The motion was filed by Assistant County Attorney Kallee E. Congdon and was signed May 17 by Court at Law No. 2 Judge John Mischtian.
“I’m glad it’s been dropped,” Steele, 51, said Wednesday. “That made me look bad to people who know me. Anybody who knows me knows I protect women.”
Fourteen men and one woman were arrested and charged from May 6-8, 2019, with either human trafficking, promotion of prostitution or prostitution, Sheriff Eddy Lange previously said.
Steele — initially identified by authorities as Randall Steele — was one of three men arrested and charged with promoting prostitution by delivering the women to their appointments, officials said at the 2019 news conference that announced the arrests.
County Attorney Jim Nichols confirmed the charge against Steele was dismissed after officials interviewed the woman who said Steele had no knowledge of the trafficking operation.
Steele said he was helping a friend clean her apartment on the day of his arrest. He went to pick up more cleaning supplies, then gave a ride to a woman and another man on the way back to the friend’s apartment.
“I was just giving a ride to a friend who has given me a ride before,” Steele said. “I was doing nothing.”
Other dismissals
Nichols said several other misdemeanor cases were dismissed during the coronavirus pandemic in “the interest of justice.”
Nichols said some suspects housed in jails out of the county were credited with time served if they were incarcerated long enough to meet the minimum sentence for a misdemeanor charge. That effort was also meant to curb COVID-19 infections at the Bell County Jail since it would mean transporting a suspect from an out-of-county facility back to Bell.
For Steele, he said he feels that justice has now been served in his case.
“My vindication is that I believe in God and that’s why I didn’t believe I would be prosecuted for something I didn’t do,” Steele said.