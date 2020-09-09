A male driver is in critical condition after he struck a utility pole and hit a house Wednesday afternoon near West Avenue M and South 35th Street in Temple, according to a news release from Cody Weems, media relations specialist for Temple Police.
Temple Police responded to the scene of the traffic accident about 1:50 p.m. The driver left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then hit the house. There was one person in the home at the time of the collision, they were transported to the hospital and are being treated for minor injuries.
The utility pole was knocked down and traffic along Avenue M was rerouted while crews worked to deal with the damage. Residents in the area may experience some power outages.
No other injuries were reported.
Additional information will be released as it is available.