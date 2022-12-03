Stand Up Against Child Abuse

Maya Tasby plays with a pinwheel given to her at the Stand Up Against Child Abuse event Friday at the Healing Garden at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.

 Janice Gibbs/Telegram

Allison Dickson, a Temple-based lawyer and philanthropist, is eager to provide the caregivers, patients and their family members at the Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center a more lively outdoor space through her 7th annual holiday fundraiser.

