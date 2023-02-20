A Granger man faces a third-degree felony charge after he allegedly fled from a state trooper near Stillhouse Hollow Lake.
featured
Motorist indicted for evading DPS trooper near Stillhouse lake
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- A cut above: Kerley’s Market known for quality meats, service and barbecue rub
- Belton ISD trustees approve removal of two Lake Belton HS library books
- Jamie Lynn Cook, age 34, of Temple, died Tuesday, January 31, 2023
- Angelica’s song: Family still clings to hope nearly 38 years after Temple girl’s abduction
- 3 Lake Belton area residents indicted on third-degree marijuana charges
- Lloyd Alan Moore, age 53, of Rogers died Sunday, February 12, 2023
- Vigil set for slain 2019 Holy Trinity valedictorian
- Williams resigns from Temple City Council, citing health issues
- Salado man arrested after Troy Police pursuit to Lake Belton area
- TISD trustees extend Ott’s contract; superintendent provides evaluation to public