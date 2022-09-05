The Bell County 4-H program is now enrolling new and returning members for the 2022-23 4-H year.
We invite all K-12 youths to be a part of the largest youth organization in the world. Through our program, youths are introduced to a wide variety of fun and challenging project areas. They can learn and develop invaluable life skills such as goal setting, responsibility, and citizenship.
Project involvement also offers youths the opportunity to intact with friends and develop leadership skills as they share their learned knowledge with others. If you are already a 4-H member, do not forget to re-enroll each year. Members must renew their membership and update their profiles to be eligible to participate in any activity under Bell County 4-H including livestock shows, contests and camps.
So, what is 4-H? 4-H is ... Learning by doing, and is available to all boys and girls in the third through 12th grades, from urban, suburban and rural areas. First, an adult leader brings together youths that have common interests. Second, the youths choose one or more projects. Projects are chosen from among 100 project areas offered, or if you do not see the one you like, you can create your own project. Third, the group enrolls as a club, and fourth meets together to learn and have fun! Clubs can explore 4-H activities, events and trips. In 4-H, there are events happening all year round.
Who is 4-H for? The 4-H program is a great way to involve all the family because 4-H is for all youth and adults. The 4-H membership includes: Grades Kindergarten through second: Clover Kids (non-competitive activities); Grades 3-5: Juniors; Grades 6-8: Intermediates; and Grades 9-12: Senior 4-H members.
How do I enroll or re-enroll into 4-H? Enrollment for the new 4-H year started on Sept. 1. All 4-H members, Clover Kids, and adult volunteers who enrolled last year will have to re-enroll for the 2022-23 year. To enroll, please visit our 4-H website at: http://agrilife.org/bell4h/ and click on “Learn more about 4-H and how to enroll!” on the front page. This website will give you a step-by-step process on how to be a part of the 4-H program.
There is also a link on there to enroll in 4-H. Once you start the enrollment process, you will set up a new profile if you are a new 4-H family or put the email you had last year in 4-H as a family and press forgot password. (All 4-H members coming back this year: you already have a profile, don’t create a new one). You will set up your family profile and then add family members.
Renewing members will edit their family profile and re-enroll each member in their family.
Adults are $5 to join (will include screening), members will pay a $25 participation fee per member, and Clover Kids (age 5-8) will also be free. If you do have a child who is 8 and in the third grade, they will be eligible to be a 4-H member and will need to pay the participation fee but need to wait till Sept. 1 to enroll or they will not be included as a 4-H member. After Oct. 31, all members will need to pay $30. So, enroll soon!
What do I do next? As soon as you complete your enrollment online, we will email you with 4-H weekly updates each week with 4-H information going on in the county and the 4-H Newsletter each month where more 4-H opportunities are outlined for clubs, county, district, state and national levels.
The most current and older 4-H newsletters and calendars also are available under the newsletter tab on the website. After you have also enrolled, the next step is to go to your club meetings each month and read the newsletter. This will provide you with all the opportunities that are available in the 4-H program. You can pick and choose what activities and projects to be a part of. The 4-H program gives you the freedom to choose what you want to do and so therefore we do not have scheduled required meetings and activities unless you are heavily involved as an officer or leader.
You must attend two meetings from August through December to participate in the Bell County Youth Fair.
How do I learn more about 4-H? We are holding a 4-H Open House starting Sept. 13 at the Bell County Expo Center Assembly Hall.
The Open House will give parents and children kindergarten (age 5) through the 12th grade (age 18) the opportunity to learn about 4-H, its programs, and opportunities. The event will have tables from local 4-H clubs and 4-H projects offered throughout Bell County. Some of the booths to be offered at our Open House will include Ag Product Id, Meats Judging, Fashion and Interior Design, County Council, livestock projects, and many more. Come and learn more about 4-H and sign up for the new calendar year!
For more information about Bell County 4-H, please call the Bell County Extension Office at 254-933-5305. You also can visit our Bell County 4-H website by visiting http://agrilife.org/bell4h/ .
You can follow us on Facebook by liking the Bell County 4-H – Texas A&M AgriLife Extension page.