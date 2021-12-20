A Temple man was arrested on child pornography and invasive recording charges after police say he videotaped three minors and three women during the winter storm and a family vacation without their knowledge.
Justin Blair Fuller, 42, was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony, and three counts of evasive recording, a state jail felony.
On July 30, Temple police investigators interviewed two women who said Fuller confessed to secretly placing cameras in the bathroom at three different residences from February to July.
“Justin Fuller told (the victim) he was curious about her body and had placed recording devices in the bathroom to see her body,” the affidavit said.
The woman told police Fuller said the recordings happened Feb. 19-21 while people were confined during the winter storm and on July 4.
The second woman said Fuller told her about the cameras but denied keeping any videos of the children that stayed at the house, the affidavit said.
As the investigation progressed, police learned that Fuller removed his home computer but officers were able to obtain multiple hard drives and storage devices, the affidavit said.
A forensic specialist “found over 2 million images and tens of thousands of videos that needed to be reviewed by police because what they depicted was concerning to him,” the affidavit said.
The explicit content — depicting nudity — was shown to the three women, who identified themselves and two young girls, age 9 and 5, and an 8-year-old boy in the images and videos.
The women also told police that the images were taken at three residences in the 10000 block of Becker Drive, the 10000 block of Cap Rock Drive, and a Lake Travis rental home where the families stayed in during the summer of 2020, the affidavit said.
Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said Fuller was arrested Friday after he was served with an arrest warrant in the 200 block of Main Street in downtown Temple.
Fuller was taken to the Bell County Jail, where he remains in lieu of bonds totaling $500,000.
If convicted, Fuller could face up to 16 years in prison and $40,000 in fines.