The flow of information from police in Temple contrasts how some other Texas departments have handled recent fatal shootings by officers.
In Fort Worth, police released an account of events and body camera footage within hours of an officer shooting a woman in her home in October. The officer was charged with murder two days later.
In Dallas last year, police also laid out a basic set of facts hours after an off-duty officer shot a man in his apartment, which the officer said she mistook for her own on the floor below. The officer was arrested three days later.
But experts say comparing the shooting in Temple, with a population of about 80,000, to high-profile cases in much larger cities isn’t necessarily apt.
The “bizarre and unusual” aspects of Botham Jean and Atatiana Jefferson’s shootings prompted intense media scrutiny and the release of information, Philip Stinson, a Bowling Green State University criminologist, said. But that’s not the norm in the hundreds of deadly police shootings around the country each year, he said.
“It is not at all unusual in my opinion that in a fatal police shooting case that there may be a dearth of information available while investigations are ongoing,” said Stinson, a former officer, adding that detectives need “leeway” to work.
Communication can break down when police bring in other agencies to investigate and sometimes what appears from the outside to be obstruction is actually internal “floundering,” said Kevin Davis, an Ohio detective and police instructor.
“It is a sad truism that most mid-to-small-size agencies are ill-prepared to investigate and deal with an officer-involved shooting,” said Davis, who wrote a book on investigating officers’ use of force.
While there are many legitimate reasons to hold some facts back, several policing experts said, putting what you can out is vital to maintaining public trust and preventing the spread of misinformation.
Alex Piquero, a criminologist at the University of Texas at Dallas, said he gives the Temple department the benefit of the doubt. But he also warned of what can fill the vacuum left by an absent official account.
“When you create questions for people in their heads, they start jumping to conclusions and creating their own narrative, and that’s never good for a police agency,” Piquero said. “Police departments need to be in front of the story and not chasing the story or behind it.”