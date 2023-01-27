Those interested in supporting the mission of the Temple Community Clinic still have time to do so before the organization’s annual fundraiser event.
The clinic has announced that its 28th Caring Ball will take place this year on Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Frank W, Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St.
Sherri Woytek, executive director of the clinic, said that the annual event was one of the biggest ways the group funds its many projects to keep area residents healthy. She said the event was bolstered this year by a matching gift of $100,000 by local Dr. Bobby Greenberg and his wife Helen, which will go towards doubling any contributions.
Woytek said she was happy to see that the Greenbergs proposed the match, with Dr. Greenberg, who works at Baylor Scott & White, having been a longtime supporter of the clinic.
“Dollar for dollar, and that is being done right now, is being matched,” Woytek said. “Whether you give a dollar or $100, you are doubling that.”
Woytek said that she hopes the entire amount of $100,000 will be matched by the clinic’s ball so they can announce it, but added the goal would likely be completed at the Caring Ball.
Organizers said the event will open its doors at 6:30 p.m. with an official welcome at 7:30 p.m.
The event will include a wine tasting and dinner service provided by Pignetti’s, with live music for people to dance to provided by Dallas-based The Motion Band.
Prize drawings and live auctions will also take place during the event, with many vacations as part of the items available. Organizers said that these vacations include a trip to Colorado and a river cruise, among other things.
Those interested in registering to attend the event have until Feb. 3 to RSVP and can do so at CaringBall.com.
Woytek said all the money raised during the event will go towards the many medical services paid for by the clinic each year.
The clinic currently goes beyond just acute treatments, providing cardiology services, podiatry, women’s health, dermatology, vision, dental and mental health among other things.
“We can maximize those funds for the benefits of the patients,” Woytek said. “Every dollar counts, and I know that is said all the time but in our case it really does. It will support flu vaccines all the way to high dollar prescriptions.”
Any extra money gathered during this year’s event is expected to go towards the organization’s construction of a new $6.5 million facility in Temple.
Currently, the organization has only gathered about half of that amount, with the money provided by the Greenbergs expected to help greatly.
“That is what will enable us to expand any services, so that is our biggest hurdle right now,” Woytek said.
Those interested in donating to the community clinic can do so at Templecommunityclinic.org and by going to the donate button or by writing a check.