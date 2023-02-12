For the most part, this week’s weather looks to be rather moderate.
If Sunday’s beautiful skies were the chief indicator, the local weather situation would resemble a slow climb into springtime, but other factors are in the offing, said the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
The warm mid-week sunshine will be sandwiched between two mostly cloudy stretches when showers are likely. The nights are supposed to be relatively warm before dropping into the 40s Wednesday and into the 30s Thursday and Friday.
Today should remain mostly cloudy with a high near 68. South winds may gust as high as 20 mph. Showers and thunderstorms are possible after midnight and the wind could gust as high as 35 mph, the NWS said.
Tuesday possibly will see more showers from about 9 am. until noon. After the sun comes out, it should warm up to about 72 degrees. Gusty winds also are possible that afternoon and into the night, when the low will be around 48.
Wednesday will be another sunny day with a high near 77. It’s supposed to be breezy again, with a 15-25 mph south wind and gusts up to 35 mph.
There is a slight chance of rain after midnight Wednesday, and winds may gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday looks to be sunny and cooler with a high of only about 54. This time the wind will be north-northwest at 20-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
Friday should be sunny with a high near 53. It will be partly cloudy again Saturday and the high should be around 57.
In its online forecast discussion, the NWS said light southerly winds will prevail this afternoon, allowing the temperature to warm pleasantly. Increasing clouds tonight will keep temperatures well above freezing. That condition should hold into Tuesday, but most of the area should be rain-free.
On Tuesday, a wind advisory will be needed cross most of North and Central Texas if the area continues to see winds of 20-30 mph with gusts over 35-40 mph, the NWS said. A second upper-level system will bring another round of showers and storms Wednesday.