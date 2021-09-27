The Temple Independent School District announced that it will retire Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Greene’s No. 75 jersey at Friday’s Temple High School game.
Greene’s jersey at Dunbar High School, the city’s former segregated campus, will be retired at 7:15 p.m. Friday in a mid-field ceremony to be held prior to the varsity football game at Wildcat Stadium, 415 N. 31st St.
Greene, a decorated Temple athlete before his tenures with the North Texas State University and the Pittsburgh Steelers, marks the first athlete to have his jersey retired by the district, according to Temple ISD.
“We’ve had many exceptional athletes across many different sports … but we have never retired a male or female athlete’s jersey in the history of the school district,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram.
Ott — who noted how Greene’s No. 75 has already been retired by the University of North Texas and the Steelers — can’t think of a better person to honor than Greene.
“He had made the comment, ‘Well I didn’t graduate from Temple high School,’ but he graduated from a Temple ISD high school … and it’s been really nice to see Joe’s engagement and involvement in Temple ISD,” the fourth year superintendent said. “He’s been supporting the district in many ways, and is someone people in Temple ISD will forever have the chance to look up to.”
Ott said this jersey retirement process was initiated when Greene became involved in Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy’s $9.3 million renovation process.
“This all started a few years ago when we had reached out to Joe asking him to be a part of Meridith-Dunbar’s redesign and rededication, which he was very excited to do,” he said. “We honored (Dunbar High’s) history with that project, while investing in the eastside of the Temple community with a beautiful and timeless facility.”
During the project, which was financed by 2015 bond funds, the district placed an emphasis on preserving the Dunbar history and continuously referenced historical photographs from the campus grounds in doing so.
“We’ve had the chance to see what a Dunbar High School jersey looked like, and a company has made a replica of that,” Ott said. “The jersey’s colors are purple and white, and it will be in a frame that will be presented to him.”
Ott added how he is pleased to continue highlighting Temple ISD’s history in East Temple.
“Sure he has many important athletic achievements, but in the time that I’ve had to befriend him and get to know him ... I would think that this is his crowning achievement,” Ott said. “From my vantage point he is a man who has done everything the right way on and off the field. I’ve told many people that if there was a Mount Rushmore for Temple, Texas, that Joe Greene would be on it.”
Replicas of Greene’s retired jersey will be placed on display at Temple High and the district’s athletics facility, according to Temple ISD.