The Rogers Independent School District will roll out a “hybrid” calendar for the 2023-24 academic year that will feature seven fewer student days.
Although administrators explored a four-day school week, Rogers ISD Superintendent Joe Craig told the Telegram how a committee of staff members from different campuses and departments — coupled with feedback and input from parents and students — did not feel that it would not be the best move for the community. The calendar was approved last week.
“Our committee represented all aspects of our districts,” he said. “So we even had custodians, maintenance guys and athletics involved, because everybody brings a little bit of a different viewpoint to the table. That was really important to us.”
From there, Rogers ISD developed a couple of different mock schedules.
“We sent that out to parents and secondary students, and asked them to give us their questions, concerns and suggestions,” Craig said. “We kind of stopped that talk of a four-day school week right there, made some tweaks and then presented two different options that were virtually the same. They just had a difference in how the Christmas break would be divided up.”
Under the adopted Rogers ISD calendar, the first day of school will be Aug. 16, Thanksgiving break will be Nov. 17-24, Christmas break will be Dec. 21-Jan. 3, spring break will be March 8-15 and the last day of school will be May 23.
“We only increased our school day length by 10 minutes,” Craig said. “We will offer child care for our elementary students on five of the Fridays that we are out, at no cost to the parents. That was really big for us, because it was the No. 1 question from the parent feedback. So we wanted to make sure that we had a plan in place for that.”
Rogers ISD stakeholders can access a copy of the calendar online at bit.ly/3J8dyGJ.
“We just think that this is going to be a great thing for our district,” Craig said. “We don’t have any jobs posted on our website right now, but we will within the next few weeks. We hope that we get lots of candidates because it will be the same amount of money for working fewer days.”
Nick Quaschnik, a Rogers resident, was pleased that the district did not opt for a complete four-day school week.
“I don’t really understand the four-day school week anyways,” he said in a Facebook post. “How would that affect parents who work Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.? I’m glad to see Rogers trying something different rather than jumping on the bandwagon. We’re fortunate enough with both my wife and I’s work schedules to be able to be flexible. Not everyone is though.”
Academy ISD changes
Last month, Academy ISD, a neighboring school district, approved a four-day school week for the 2023-24 academic year — a move that trustees made to better retain educators, lower the teacher-student ratio, improve attendance rates and save district finances.
Several parents quickly voiced their concerns about curriculum delivery and child care options.
“I have one in kindergarten and one in high school and I am telling you now … this is a disaster,” Natalie Bettge, an Academy ISD parent, said. “Reality is not four days a week. It’s Monday through Friday. It’s sad, pathetic and I feel bad for the people who have been raised here and have supported this school with hopes their kids could have what they had.”
However, Academy ISD officials discussed solutions for many of these concerns before the school board took its vote.
“The district is contacting and discussing with several third-party entities to discuss (child care) options,” Academy ISD said in an updated statement posted to its website last month. “AISD will update as information is given. Similar to the child care situation, there may be options that the district can assist with to ensure our students are offered (meal) assistance.”