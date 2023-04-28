A Temple man who allegedly gave a juvenile girl marijuana before inappropriately touching her was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Wednesday.
featured
Temple man indicted on indecency with a child charge
Tags
Eric E. Garcia
Telegram CIty Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Chargers select Temple's Johnston in first round of NFL draft
- Wendell Williams, former Councilman and banker, dies at age 75
- Police: 1 dead, 18-wheeler on fire, I-14 shut down
- James Elijah Fry, Sr., age 47, died April 16, 2023
- Marks removed from courtroom briefly during foul tirade
- ME: Scott, Swearingin suffered violent deaths; two witnesses see man in area where victims were buried
- Woman missing from Austin found dead near Temple
- Vicki Jeannice Templin, age 65, of Salado, died Sunday
- Two BISD principals named; other positions open
- ‘The face does match, sir’: Witness: Marks may be man seen near Swearingin’s home before disappearance