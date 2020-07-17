It won’t be too hot to trot Saturday morning.
The 14th annual Texas Farm Bureau Insurance Hot 2 Trot 5K kicks off at 7:30 a.m. at the Pepper Creek Trail, 546 N. Kegley Road.
Temperatures will be about 76 degrees when the race starts, although Saturday’s high is forecast at 97, according to the National Weather Service.
The event, which requires an online pre-registration fee of $20, will have a staggered start with socially distanced participants lined up to start every five seconds, according to a news release.
There will be no awards ceremony after the event.
Upon finishing the race, each participant will receive a goody bag with bottled water, a snack and items from sponsors. Each participant is encouraged to finish the race and return to their vehicles to exit the race site. No lingering will be allowed, the release said.
Results will be posted online upon conclusion of the race. Participants who medal in their age group will be given an opportunity to pick up their medal at a day/time to be determined, the release said.
Race sponsors include Texas Farm Bureau Insurance, Carlson Law Firm, FastSigns, Paper Graphics and the Temple Mayor’s Council on Physical Fitness.