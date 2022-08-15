Superintendents across Central Texas are examining ways their districts can improve after the Texas Education Agency released its first public school ratings in three years on Monday.
This year, 1,195 districts and 8,451 campuses in Texas were rated on an A-F scale — a report that showed 25% of districts and 33% of campuses improve upon their 2019 letter grade in 2022 — while districts that did not receive an A, B or C rating were labeled as “not rated.”
“These results show our state’s significant investment in the post-pandemic academic recovery of Texas public school students is bearing fruit,” Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath said. “I’m grateful for the driving force behind this year’s success: our teachers and local school leaders. Statewide policy in Texas continues to remain focused on meeting the needs of students, with an accountability system that supports high expectations, robust tutoring supports, rigorous curricular resources, and an investment in evidence-based training for our teachers.”
Temple ISD received a C rating, while several including Belton, Academy, Salado, received B’s. Troy and Holland school districts both received A ratings.
Among Central Texas districts, Temple ISD, Killeen ISD, Rogers ISD, Jarrell ISD and Buckholts ISD experienced a one letter grade decrease, while Milano ISD registered a one letter grade increase and Rosebud-Lott ISD a two-letter grade increase. All others remained the same.
Although Troy ISD Superintendent Neil Jeter noted how TEA’s accountability system can be both confusing and challenging — as it relies heavily on “high-stakes” standardized testing — he told the Telegram how he is incredibly proud of their overall A rating.
“We are very proud of the hard work our students and staff have done to earn an A rating for our district for the second time,” he said. “They have overcome many obstacles during the last two years. Given these hardships, we are pleased that each of our campuses have earned a B rating.”
Troy Elementary School was awarded a state distinction in math, Troy Middle School was awarded a state distinction in science, and Troy High School was awarded state distinctions in English, math and science, according to TEA.
“While we are proud of these results, we will not be satisfied until each student is learning and performing to his or her potential,” Jeter said. “Based on this year’s data, reading will be our main priority for 2022-23. As the state continues to raise the bar and modify the accountability system, we will continue to improve their individual performance.”
Holland ISD Superintendent Shane Downing also was pleased with his district’s A rating of 94 — a one-point increase from its 2019 rating.
“The perseverance from our staff and students throughout the last several years contributed to these scores,” he said. “Teachers and staff tirelessly planned and invested in our students on a daily basis. Our first goal is to build relationships with our students so they know how much we care. Therefore, the students are willing to work to meet the district’s high expectations.”
Holland High School earned five of the seven available distinctions — academic achievement in English, academic achievement in math, academic achievement in science, academic achievement in social studies, top 25% in comparative academic growth, top 25% in comparative closing the gaps, and post-secondary readiness — and Holland Middle School earned all seven distinctions.
“As the superintendent, I am extremely grateful for the hard work that our staff, parents, students and community members contribute on a daily basis to the educational process at Holland Independent School District,” he said. “We will continue to strive toward excellence in every capacity to fulfill our mission for the students and their goals.”
Despite an overall one letter grade decrease, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is confident that his district is still on the right track.
“We did drop by four total points between 2019, which was pre-pandemic, and this last year,” he said. “Nobody wants to slide but considering everything that’s happened in the last couple of years — a four-point slide overall but a 10-point gain in individual student growth — I’m satisfied.”
However, Ott, who highlighted math as a particular area for improvement, knows there is still much more work to be done.
“The real work that we have to do moving forward is the last TEA domain and that is ‘Closing the Gaps,’” the fifth-year superintendent said. “How do we accelerate the ones that are further behind to grow at a much faster rate? So that’s really our focus moving forward. The good thing coming out of the accountability system is that it is very consistent with what we had planned all of our summer training, startup plans and initiatives around going into this year.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith echoed his Temple counterpart.
“Belton ISD teachers, administrators and staff are proud of our students and of the gains they’ve made during the multi-year pandemic,” he said. “We also recognize we are not where we want to be. A value we hold in Belton ISD is ‘continuous improvement,’ so we look forward to helping our students accelerate their growth in the upcoming school year.”
Smith added how learning experiences also can happen outside of the course matter that typically lands on standardized tests.
“Our board of trustees celebrates academic, fine arts, athletic and career and technical education successes at their monthly meetings,” he said. “We have also invested funding for innovative academic programs such as INCubatoredu, Cisco Networking Academy, a drone certification program and the Penguin Project. These measures of learning create powerful learning opportunities for our students to grow beyond measure.”
With a B rating of 88 for 2022 and 89 for 2019, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny is eager for an A rating next year.
“We’re happy with that but we’re striving to get into that A range,” he said.
That goal is in the sights for many districts in Central Texas.
SCHOOL DISTRICT RATINGS
The Texas Education Agency released 2022 overall ratings for several school districts in Central Texas:
Academy ISD, B
Bartlett ISD, B
Belton ISD, B
Buckholts ISD, B
Bruceville-Eddy ISD, B
Cameron ISD, B
Copperas Cove ISD, B
Florence ISD, C
Gatesville ISD, B
Gause ISD, B
Holland ISD, A
Killeen ISD, C
Lampasas ISD, A
Milano ISD, A
Moody ISD, B
Rockdale ISD, B
Rogers ISD, B
Rosebud-Lott ISD, B
Salado ISD, B
Temple ISD, C
Thorndale ISD, B
Troy ISD, A