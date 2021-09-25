BELTON —-The annual Bacon, Blues and Brews Festival drew a good crowd Saturday to downtown Belton.
People strolled around the Bell County Courthouse. Some sat in lawn chairs under the shade trees on the courthouse lawn, listening to the bands: The 1st Cavalry New Orleans Brass Band, the Blue Louie Band and the Texas Flood Band.
In addition to regular menu items, each of the food vendors gave away a bacon-themed food sample.
Darren Perkins, a board member of Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas, said people who made a $1 donation could vote for their favorite bacon snack. The winner would receive a wood sculpture trophy.
Blake Oseen of Belton was helping serve customers at the Camel Hippie Chow Hall, owned by his wife, Kelli Oseen.
Their birria brisket taco was their item with bacon in it, he said. They also had bravo tacos and loaded brisket nachos.
He said theirs was one of the most-awarded food trucks in Texas.
“We travel all over Texas,” he said. “We’re going to Miami in October.”
Suzanne Mercier of Houston had just had a sample, along with a friend, Stephanie Fulton of Austin, and Stephanie’s children, Cooper, 18, and Sydney, 20.
Stephanie Fulton said it was their first time to the festival.
“This is incredible,” she said of the bacon snack. “We are looking for more.”
At the Cupcake Avenue stand, Daisy Ruiz of Belton and her two children, Taylor, 9, and Eva, 4, waited while an attendant spun cotton candy.
“We’re going to go enjoy the music in just a little bit, and then we are going to go check out the museum,” Ruiz said. “We didn’t know this was happening. We started hearing the music so we said, ‘Let’s go check it out.’”
At the booth for Bold Republic Brewing Co. of Belton, Lorne Brockway said they had several different types of beer available. That included beer from White Stone, a Cedar Park brewery, and Yuenglinh, a brew that originated in Pennsylvania.
“They’ve never shipped west of the Mississippi,” he said. “But they’ve just started brewing in Fort Worth, so now there’s distribution in Texas and surrounding states.”
Renee Stevens served people at the booth of Fire Base Brewing Co. of Temple.
“We have a bacon and bourbon porter,” she said. “It’s a dark ale. We made it special for today.”
The brewery owner, J.D. McBride, said he didn’t think the drink was included in the bacon-themed competition.
At the Southern Roots Brewing Co. booth, Kaelin Evans of Waco greeted customers, accompanied by her in-laws, Keith and Kristl Evans.
“We just started a family business making beer and put it in Waco,” Keith Evans said.
“This was a hobby I had many years ago,” he said. “It grew and grew to the point we were taking beer to weddings. They continually recommended that we do it professionally. So we decided to give it a try.”
The business has gone very well, he said, although temporarily halted by the pandemic.
“We believe that sometimes simpler is better,” he said. “You won’t find any ice cream in my beer.”