For more than 20 years, Temple bus riders have boarded The Hop to get around the city, or at least go to areas served by its limited routes.
That could change as early as this fall.
A new plan that likely will be adopted this summer would implement micro-transit services and eliminate Temple’s fixed bus routes.
“Right now, buses run specific routes,” said City Manager Brynn Myers. “Micro-transit is more like an Uber or Lyft service for public transportation. A rider would call for a pickup at a specific location, and a van or shuttle would pick them up and take them to their destination.”
“This is something we are exploring and would like to implement,” she said. “We are continuing to work out details with Hill Country Transit District, operators of The Hop. It will be presented to City Council in July, and hopefully they will approve the plan or a tweaked version of the plan in August. Micro-transit could be in place by late 2023 or early next year.”
Details including costs have not been determined.
Myers said people ride the bus for a variety of reasons — to shop, go to medical appointments, visit friends and family, and to get to work.
“But if they work in areas such as Industrial Park, they have a physical limitation for getting there because there is no transit service to or from that area,” she said. “We’re looking to fix that.”
“We have been working on our Mobility Master Plan for about 18 months, and one thing we’ve heard loud and clear is the need for enhanced public transit.”
“The city helps fund The Hop bus service with federal and state transit money we receive,” she explained. “But, in recent years, The Hop has faced financial challenges and has been forced to reduce and shorten routes and hours. We needed to find a solution.”
Under the plan, buses would be used to provide a connector service linking Temple with Copperas Cove, and that service would include stops in Belton, Harker Heights, Killeen and Fort Cavazos.
Once the bus got to Temple, it would take passengers to a drop-off location where they could catch micro-transit vans to their destinations. Myers said a drop-off location has not been determined.
The new micro-transit vans or shuttles would be American Disability Act compliant and have the ability to transport wheelchair-bound riders, Myers said. The on-demand vehicles will still be public transportation, and folks being picked up or dropped off in nearby areas would likely share a ride.
Myers said the city will need eight to 10 vans to implement the program, and existing The Hop buses may be used until they need replacing.
Federal and state public transit funds — along with a local match — being used to fund current bus operations would continue to be used to fund micro-transit plans.