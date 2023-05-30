Temple bus routes

Temple bus stops could soon go the way of the phone booth as the city and Hill Country Transit, which operates The Hop, are considering a plan that would eliminate bus routes and create an on-demand micro-transit system. The new system would operate similarly to Uber: A person would call for a ride, and a van or shuttle would deliver them transfer-free to their destination. Details of the arrangement are being finalized, and City Council likely will consider the plan in August.

 David Stone | Special to the Telegram

For more than 20 years, Temple bus riders have boarded The Hop to get around the city, or at least go to areas served by its limited routes.