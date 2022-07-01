A Belton man accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl in 2017 was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday.
Anthony David Trevino, 34, was indicted on a charge of indecency with a child, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, on Dec. 3, 2021, officers with the Temple Police Department learned that Trevino had allegedly molested a girl in 2017 when she was 12 years old.
At the time, the girl lived with Trevino and a family member in a house when the abuse happened.
The girl spoke with detectives, and the affidavit said she was molested three times in the course of a year.
On one of the occasions, the girl said she was washing dishes when Trevino allegedly walked up behind her and touched her inappropriately, causing her to scream, alerting her sister. The sister, according to the affidavit, came into the kitchen holding a baseball bat.
The girl told officers of two other occasions where the abuse escalated.
A sexual assault nurse examiner also interviewed the girl, and the girl “reaffirmed her outcry regarding being touched inappropriately when she was 12 years old,” the affidavit said.
Detectives interviewed the sister, who told them she remembered the incident with the bat, but at the time, the girl said that Trevino was bothering her. Years later, she found out that Trevino had allegedly touched her inappropriately, the affidavit said.
Trevino was initially booked on a $150,000 bond. During a hearing at the 426th Judicial District Court, presiding judge Steven Duskie lowered his bond by $50,000.
Trevino was being held at the Bell County Jail on Friday in lieu of bonds totaling $102,500 due to a pending misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor.