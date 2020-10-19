KILLEEN — An arrest affidavit details some of the accusations against a Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman who was arrested last week in Waco on a misdemeanor assault-family violence charge.
Taina Maya, KISD chief of communications and marketing, was arrested by Waco police on Oct. 14. She told FME News Service on Friday that it was a verbal argument with her husband, during which she said that both she and her husband called the police in order to keep the argument from escalating.
The Waco Police Department officers responding to the scene noted a “red mark on left bicep” of Maya’s husband.
“After speaking with both parties, it was determined that there was a verbal altercation occurring at the dining room table where (Maya’s husband) was working his computer…(Maya) wanted to get (his) attention and did so by closing the lid on his laptop computer,” according to the arrest affidavit obtained by FME News Service. “Then (Maya) grabbed (him) around his shoulders with both hands.”
Police said that he stood up and were locked with each other’s hands on the other’s arms. She told police that she had her hands on his shoulders but he told police that she had him in a headlock until he was able to back her into a nearby wall.
She told police that she then attempted to knee her husband to get him off her and he told police that he was trying to keep her from hurting him.
“It was determined from my investigation that (Maya) was most likely the primary aggressor, and though (the alleged victim) did not wish to press charges, she was arrested for family violence assault at the level of misdemeanor,” police said.
The case has been referred to a Waco PD detective.
The school district has not fired Maya because the offense was listed as “non-reportable.”