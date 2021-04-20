Area students are participating in the SkillsUSA Texas 2021 competition this week — a state-level contest that assesses students’ readiness for a variety of career occupations.
“SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens,” the organization posted to its website. “SkillsUSA improves the quality of America’s skilled workforce through a structured program of citizenship, leadership, employability, technical and professional skills training.”
This year’s contest — which offers skilled and technical competitions, leadership development competitions, occupationally related competitions, health occupations competitions, technical information assessments and job exhibits — is being held in a virtual format.
There are 20 Belton ISD students that advanced to this year’s state-level competition: Sahian Serrano and Dahkotah Dzierwa in Additive Manufacturing; Efran Vazquez in Automotive Service Technology; Tyler Keener in Commercial Baking; Evan Hall and Joshua Jimenez in Construction Tool ID; Taylor Abar, Nathan Hunt and Genesis Lavallee in Crime Scene Investigation; Clayton Hixson and Francisca Ordonez Lopez in Principles of Engineering/Technology; Kyler Peters in Sheet Metal; Rayhan Shah, Elijah Preston, Brandon Ware and Matthew Sierras in Team Works; and Chad Robertson, Victor Flores, Kelton McBride, Michael Medlin in Team Works.
The Temple Independent School District, however, elected not to participate this year.
“Our students elected not to participate in SkillsUSA this year, because of the virtual format,” Christine Parks, Temple ISD’s director of communications, told the Telegram. “Our students really value the experience that the in-person competition format provides and will participate again next year.”
Although Belton ISD spokesman Karen Rudolph said students competing in the Team Works competition will be tasked with demonstrating their carpentry, electrical, plumbing and masonry skills, she also noted how judges also will critique their ability to work as a team.
However, in other fields some contestants compete alone.
Vazquez — a Belton New Tech @ Waskow student — is among those students. He will be participating in the Automotive Service Technology.
Vazquez, who won the district Automotive Service Competition in February, was recently recognized for his achievement by Gulf States Toyota and Don Ringler Toyota during a trophy presentation Wednesday at the local dealership.
“Auto tech is something that I’ve always wanted to get into,” said Vazquez, the son of Efren and Eve Vazquez. “This win gives me so much confidence. I can see myself in that industry, and SkillsUSA is helping me prepare for that.”
Stephanie Ferguson, Belton ISD’s director of career and technology, said she is proud of the district’s students like Vazquez this year.
“Our students always perform well in SkillsUSA as they showcase their academic and technical skills,” she said. “I’m very proud of their efforts ... and I know the state qualifiers will be ready to demonstrate their skills on the statewide stage.”