Nearly three years after a Bell County deputy was killed in the line of duty during a police pursuit, a suspect is now criminally charged in the death.
Manuel Oscar Ramirez, 25, was arrested on Friday and is charged with murder, a first-degree felony, in connection with the April 26, 2020, death of Deputy John Rhoden. Ramirez remained in custody Monday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $2 million bond.
Ramirez was arrested on a Temple Police Department warrant by Bexar County sheriff’s deputies.
Rhoden —a 10-year veteran of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department — was killed in Temple while deploying spike strips during an Interstate 35 pursuit. He was hit by tractor-trailers and died from his injuries.
Road renaming
A portion of Loop 121 in Belton will be named for Rhoden after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill to rename part of the road in June 2021. The portion of the road dedicated in honor of Rhoden is between Interstates 14 and 35, bordering the Bell County Expo Center and Justice Center complex.
A ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of west Loop 121. Signs will mark part of the road as Deputy Sheriff John Rhoden Memorial Highway.
In 2021, Rhoden was honored by the state with a 2021 Star of Texas Award.
“The Star of Texas Award is aptly named because it honors those whose self-sacrifice serves as a shining example of the very best of the Lone Star State,” Abbott said at the time. “I am proud to humbly recognize 46 remarkable individuals who have demonstrated incredible heroism in the line of duty. To these men and women and all law enforcement and first responders across our state, I cannot express the gratitude we have for all you do to keep our communities safe.”
Rhoden’s parents, Mike and Erin Rhoden, attended the Austin ceremony accompanied by group of deputies, officials previously told the Telegram.
Jeff Buuck, former deputy chief of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said Rhoden’s death was a loss to the sheriff’s department.
“John Rhoden was obviously a tremendous servant and a tremendous loss to our department and it has been a very challenging year for all of us,” Buuck said. “…And we thank the Rhodens for allowing us to have John for the time that he was here.”
Temple incident
Temple police investigated the deputy’s death, which occurred in the early morning hours of April 26, 2020.
The department was notified of the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on northbound I-35 involving Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and deputies from Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
During the pursuit, Rhoden, 31, was struck and killed by an 18-wheeler while attempting to deploy spike strips near Exit 294B.
The suspect vehicle in the pursuit was later located in Waco by the Waco Police Department, officials said. The vehicle was abandoned and the suspect was not located.
Williamson County officials investigated the stolen vehicle.
During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Ramirez was the person who drove the stolen vehicle.