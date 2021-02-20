Kevin Koonce spent more than 100 hours in the dark this week. That meant no heat, no warm water, no way to keep his devices charged or even to work from home.
The Temple area resident stayed at his Northcliffe neighborhood home with Max, a cockapoo — a half cocker spaniel and half poodle. He wanted to be sure pipes in his home did not burst from this week’s arctic-like temperatures.
Koonce’s wife, Summer, a High Pointe Elementary librarian, and their three children — Bella, 17; Isaiah, 15; and Ciai, 11 — have been staying at a family friend’s home.
That friend was one of the lucky Bell County residents to have continuous power since the winter storm blasted through the area on Feb. 12. At one point more than 50,000 residents were without power, according to Oncor Electric Delivery.
Koonce is a fairly new Texan. He moved here from Indianapolis in December 2018. Part of his reason to move to Temple was for its weather. This week certainly made that decision look ironic.
“We are holding up fine. I’m actually born and raised in Indianapolis, and winter weath-er is no big deal for us,” Koonce, 44, said. “I just wasn’t expecting a Midwest winter for days on end.”
Koonce was lucky to have had some experience with extreme winter weather. Other Bell County residents were not as prepared as their surroundings turned into a tundra.
Cities, churches and school districts opened up their facilities that had power to give people a warm respite and to charge their phones. Neighbors turned to each other to help get through the storm.
Temple Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, a longtime resident, described the storm — which brought subfreezing temperatures for days on end, up to 6 inches of snow and plenty of ice — as a once-in-a-lifetime event.
“I have lived here almost all of my life and I have never experienced this long period of time (with ice and snow),” she said. “We may have had it for two days, but never a week — never.”
‘Neighbors helping neighbors’
Residents banded together to help each other during this major storm.
They used the popular Temple City Watch group on Facebook to tell people what restaurants were serving hot meals. Others used the group to ask for assistance in getting basic goods they may have used while stuck at home.
On Friday, residents created a post called, “Neighbors helping neighbors.”
“If you or someone you know are in need of something, comment here,” the post stated. “This is an opportunity to help each other by trading food, supplies or running errands.”
Temple resident Coby Trejo offered to cook hot meals for people in need.
Others asked if they would trade food for milk, bread and eggs. Others simply want the most basic necessity of all — water.
“Our lines busted and flooded the house,” Temple resident Anthony Reno said. “(Right now) we need drinkable water if someone can bring water. We have seven 16 (ounce) bottles of water. But that isn’t going to last long. Babies need water for bottles.”
Almost immediately people leaped to help Reno.
Other residents simply just wanted their neighbors to check in on their friends who they had not heard from in days because they did not have power to charge their phones.
“I think everyone is pitching in,” Morales said. “I am just really thankful for the city, (the Temple Independent School District) and all those workers out there that are doing what they can to keep our city moving forward and taking care of our residents.”
Despite the winter weather crisis, Koonce said residents were reminded of what is truly important.
“One positive has been the neighborly spirit being shared and a sense of community that we’ll all get through this together,” he said. “And I’ve been fortunate to have food, water, shelter and family. And this has been a good reminder of that being all that really matters. It’s always good to be reminded of what is important.”
Roads were impassable
Roads across Bell County were coated in a layer of ice up to half an inch thick for most of last week, making travel nearly impossible. Conditions were so bad that at one point an accident in Georgetown backed up traffic to Salado — more than 20 miles away.
At least 472 traffic accidents were reported just in Temple, according to the city. Neighboring Belton had far fewer accidents. Spokesman Paul Romer said there were at least 74 accidents reported on Belton streets.
Temple Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said the department received 226 calls for aid during this past week. Police officers helped transport 174 people to a warmer and safer place, she said.
Temple Police officers also conducted wellness checks. They took firewood, food, milk, baby formula and other essentials for residents who needed it but could not leave their homes.
Officers plan to check in on additional residents who called into the TPD and continue to ensure people who they helped are still doing fine, Arreguin said.
Legislators step up
Bell County’s legislators stepped up to help their constituents.
State Reps. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, and Brad Buckley, R-Salado, have been keeping tabs on residents who still haven’t had their power restored and are communicating with Oncor.
“While many of you have had your power restored, we realize that too many of you continue to be without power and have been for many days,” Shine said Friday on Facebook. “Oncor is bringing in additional crews to try to restore power as quickly as possible. Many transformers were damaged by the storm and are requiring longer repairs.”
Oncor’s issues are mostly equipment-related, Buckley told residents in a video posted to Facebook.
“I’ve had calls as far away as Temple, Copperas Cove. We’re trying to report everything we can. One key thing you need to do is make sure you still report your outage via the Oncor app or text,” the Salado legislator said. “We just want to make sure we’re hitting all of the decision points we can to make sure we’re keeping your area and your property front and center, so we get power restored.”
The Texas Division of Emergency Management, Buckley said, is working with county governments to get potable water to areas without proper water service.
State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, pointed residents to who they needed to contact if their electricity was down. She also pledged to get answers for why the state’s power grid failed.
“You deserve answers. This power outage has affected Texans from all walks of life and jeopardized our well-being and livelihoods,” Buckingham said in a message to constituents. “Bottom line: It is unacceptable, and we must hold those responsible accountable.”
Gov. Greg Abbott this week declared reforming the Electric Reliability Council of Texas as an emergency item for this legislative session, The Texas Tribune reported. Other top elected officials have called for investigations into ERCOT, according to the Austin-based nonprofit news organization.
More problems to come
More problems are likely to emerge in the coming days as Bell County shakes off its layer of ice and snow.
“The only problem I think we are going to need to be prepared for is when it starts melting because it is going to be a lot of water,” Morales said. “I don’t know what the flooding situation might be.”
Municipal governments and school districts have been and will continue evaluating what damage has occurred on publicly owned buildings. Whatever damage occurs likely will be costly.
Residents also are figuring out what may need to be fixed. Some have not had water for days after their pipes froze and burst.
Still, better and warmer days are ahead.
“I know that many of us are cold and tired, without power and water, and some of us may be hungry. It can’t be overstated what a critical emergency we are all experiencing,” Shine said. “It seems we can’t get past living through historical once-in-a-lifetime events these days.
“But today the sun is shining. Ice and snow are melting. We are helping our friends, families and neighbors,” the legislator continued. “So many of you have reached out to us, not for yourselves, but for others. We are Texas strong and we will get through this.”
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.