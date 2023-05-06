Temple voters elected a community leader and returned two representatives to the City Council Saturday as ballots were cast on Election Day.
The three Temple City Council seats, all contested, determined the representatives for District 2, District 3 and District 4.
Community leader Zoe Grant was elected to the Temple City Council Saturday, defeating a longtime incumbent who represented East and Central Temple for years.
Incumbent Councilwoman Susan Long defeated challenger Steven Patterson to win reelection to the City Council District 3 seat, which represents most of South Temple.
District 2
Grant, on leave from her presidency with the Temple NAACP chapter during her campaign, won the District 2 seat with 184 votes, ousting Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, who received 118 votes, according to unofficial results posted by the city on Saturday night.
Grant said she campaigned because she has felt that some of the voices in the city are not being heard.
“I am not trying to go in there and change things, but there are some things that need adjusting,” Grant said. “There are some great things that have come out of the city of Temple. I have been on many boards, but I feel the people feel that their voices are not being heard. So they have stopped coming to the Council meetings and stopped voicing their opinions because they feel it is not going to happen.”
“It is time for new leadership and I think it is time for equality across all districts,” Grant said. “It doesn’t feel like District 2 is getting the attention that it needs. We have several bridges over there on the east side that need immediate attention for the residents.”
Grant told the Telegram that if she were to win the election she would offer the board her resignation and it would be up to them if they wanted to accept or deny it. She also noted the board would be the ones to replace her if she were to step down.
In the three years that Grant has lived in District 2 she has held many positions on local committees and has started a nonprofit organization called Zoe’s Wings.
First elected in May 2011, Morales later resigned in March 2014 under pressure from other Council members. She pleaded no contest on April 9, 2014, to a charge of destruction or alteration of public records — a Class B misdemeanor.
In a special election in July 2014, Morales won back her seat with 63% of the vote. Morales didn’t seek re-election in 2017 until the only candidate for the position withdrew from the race. She won a special election for the seat.
“For my campaign, I am running because I still care about our community and I care about our residents,” Morales said. “We have so many good projects going that impact our neighborhoods, our parks and our quality of life. I just want to seal the deal so to speak.”
District 3
In unofficial results posted Saturday, Long won with 358 votes compared to challenger Steven Patterson, who received 273 votes.
Long already has served on the Council for the past six years and, if elected, this would be her third and final term in the position.
Long said the campaign would have been easier if she didn’t have a challenger, but she does appreciate the democratic process and giving city residents a choice in who represents them.
“The democratic process is good and everyone believes in the democratic process that requires more than one candidate,” Long said.
Patterson, a local business owner, was asked by his community to run after previously leading efforts to stop the construction of a gas station in his neighborhood.
“I threw my hat in the ring because I had a lot of people ask me to,” Patterson said. “We’ve just got deplorable roads in this city, and we have got to do something and get that taken care of.”
District 4
A former West Temple representative will return to the City Council after winning the District 4 seat.
Mike Pilkington won with 267 votes, defeating resident Christine Rahm, who received 209 votes, according to unofficial voting results.
The special election was called after the late Wendell Williams resigned in February citing health issues.
Pilkington, who served on the Council before Williams, said he was eager to get back on the Council and serve the city further.
“The biggest thing is I just think I have more to give to the city,” he said. “I am glad I was able to do it for a few years but the opportunity came again and I still think that the city is moving in a good direction and I want to help steer it.”
In 2019, during his first term, Pilkington resigned from his position on the Council after he was arrested by Corpus Christi police in 2017 for driving an ATV while intoxicated on the beach.
Rahm, Pilkington’s opponent, said she has been waiting to run for a local political office for many years, first waiting until her children were old enough that they didn’t need her around as much.
While she has no experience in local government, Rahm said she believed that she would bring her unique experience of being a volunteer to the Council.
“We just all talk about things that we would like to see and everyone has different perspectives on it,” Rahm said. “I think having a different perspective, of someone who is a volunteer here, (is important).”
Belton ISD school board
Belton ISD voters decided on which two candidates should represent them on the school board.
Incumbent Janet Leigh and political newcomer Rucker Preston, executive director of Family Promise of East Bell County, were elected to the two at-large seats determined on Saturday.
Leigh was the top vote-getter with 993 ballots, followed by Preston with 916 votes and Jason Wolfe, a mortgage banking sales manager, with 817 votes, according to unofficial results posted by the Belton school district.
“We have such a wonderful community and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve our students, teachers, and parents as Belton ISD Trustee,” Preston said in an email to the Telegram.
BISD includes Belton, West Temple, Morgan’s Point Resort and parts of Bell County.
Troy ISD, municipal elections
Voters in both the city of Troy and Troy Independent School District determined on a contested race in the two entities, unofficial results show.
On the city side, voters decided on two at-large City Council seats. Challenger Amanda Camp was elected with 67 votes, along with incumbent Paul Ramirez, who had 61 votes. Crofton Sherrard received 47 votes.
In the Troy ISD race, voters filled two school board seats this year, with incumbent Carrie Trees reelected with 119 votes. Also elected was Kirk Bailey, who received 99 votes, compared to Jennifer York with 64 votes and Jeffery Ware with 60.
The two entities will certify the results at a later date.
See the Telegram’s Monday edition for more election results.