The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Tuesday morning for portions of North and Central Texas. Widespread rain is expected across Lampasas, Bell, McLennan, Falls and Milam counties.
Thunderstorms will increase in coverage this evening and into the overnight hours. A band of heavy rainfall will be possible east of Interstate 35 and south of Interstate 30, which may result in some flooding issues.
Rain will continue Wednesday morning and is expected to dissipate by Wednesday afternoon.