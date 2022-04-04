New fire breaks added to Fort Hood’s firing ranges are among several new containment measures being used as the Crittenberg Complex fire nears complete containment.
Christopher Haug, chief of media relations for Fort Hood, said work has already began on constructing the additional fire breaks.
“There is ongoing work being completed toward increasing fire breaks,” Haug said. “Currently Directorate of Public Works personnel are finishing up some of the work we had planned out.”
Officials with the Texas A&M Forest Service said the Crittenberg fire, located north of Fort Hood on the border of Bell and Coryell counties, is still 95% contained.
Kiley Moran, Texas A&M Forest Service Wildland Urban Interface coordinator, said Fort Hood is now in charge of the remaining portions of the 33,000-acre fire.
“We have really turned it back over to Fort Hood now so the containment date is up to them now,” Moran said. “Our estimated containment date was April 12.”
Haug said efforts to contain the fire by the post are still ongoing. He said he expected rain in the area Monday evening should help with containment of the fire.
“We have personnel working around the clock in order to control this fire every day,” Haug said. “The weather could give us a big boost tonight in our efforts.
Haug said the post is already looking at additional ways it can help prevent future wildfires on its firing ranges.
In the past two to three years, Haug said the post has had a proactive and consistent controlled burn plan to help prevent wild land fires. He said the post is working to coordinate a plan to reduce vegetation and other combustible materials in multiple areas, including the northeast area of the fire impact zone along with the parameter roads.