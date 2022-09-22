A Milam County grand jury indicted a Central Texas couple after police said they broke into a vacant house, turned on the electricity, and used the house ceiling fans to cool themselves.
Tammy Lee Tartleton, 47, of Harker Heights, and Clayton Lee Rollins, 41, of Cypress, were indicted on burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
At about 5:05 p.m. on July 17, officers with the Rockdale Police Department observed the couple walk into the yard of a residence on the 500 block of Evelyn Street, according to an arrest affidavit.
Officers noted on the affidavit being familiar with the house from previous calls at the vacant home for burglaries.
The owner of the house was located and told officers the house was supposed to be empty, no one had permission to be inside, and the electricity was supposed to be off, the affidavit said.
Tartleton and Rollins were found inside the house and taken to a patrol car, where they were interviewed.
“Clayton Rollins made a … statement that they were just wanting a place to cool off,” the affidavit said.
Other indictments
Genice Jones, 30, of Cameron, assault family violence and assault on a peace officer.
Vincent Taylor, 33, of Rockdale, assault on a peace officer.
Vincent Eugene Allen, 29, of Rockdale, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Salena Lopez, 22, of Rockdale, endangering a child and sex offender duty to register.
Caysen Allen, 42, of Thorndale, attempt to take a weapon from a police officer and theft of petroleum.
Thomas McElroy, 27, of Rockdale, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.
Dailynn Ramey, 26, of Austin, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, tampering with evidence, and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
David Mayberry, 43, of Rockdale, sex offender duty to register.
Michael Burgess, 35, of Rockdale, endangering a child.
Jordan Shilling, 18, of Waco, tampering with evidence, possession of marijuana between 4 oz and 5 lbs., and possession of a controlled substance more than 400 grams.
Alexander Taylor, 32 of Hearne, stalking.
Casey Dean McDonald, 40, of Caldwell, stalking.
Jesus Sanchez, 26, of Rockdale, sex offender duty to register.
Jaime Perez, 18, of El Paso, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Daniela Valdez, 41, of Rockdale, theft between $2,500 and $30,000.
Clyde Seaton, 55, of Cameron, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Juan Carlos Luna, 31, of Balch Spring, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger.
Eric Maldonado, 27, of Cameron, burglary of a habitation.
Michelle Marion, 47, of Houston, theft of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
Coleman Federle, 34, of Belton, evading arrest with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Jacob McMahon, 18, of Newton, theft of a firearm.
Marka Huber, 50, of Temple, endangering a child and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Taylor Cobbs, 29, of Rockdale, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Erik Steury, 39, of Granbury, evading arrest with a vehicle.
Brian Robinson, 35, of Cameron, burglary of a habitation and burglary of a building.
Deana Mowdy, 47, of Milano, assault family violence.
Dayquon Alexander, 27, of Tomball, evading with a vehicle and endangering a child.
Eric Whitfield, 63, of Rockdale, burglary of a habitation, prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Rakeem Wyatt, 28, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.