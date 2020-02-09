Wildcat Stadium could soon have an upgrade if the Temple school board decides on a new video scoreboard at its meeting Monday night.
The video board — which would cost $1,020,900 to purchase and install — will be considered by trustees at their meeting at 6 p.m. at Temple Independent School District headquarters, 401 Santa Fe Way.
“We started exploring the idea of a new video board in July based on interest expressed from community members,” TISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “As a result of the overwhelming financial support provided by our local business community, we are now in position to consider the purchase and installation of a new video board for Wildcat Stadium.”
An additional $1,500 would be needed to cover engineering costs.
The purchase recommendation form — available in Monday’s school board agenda packet — stated how Temple ISD “athletics and administration have been analyzing several options for video board replacement for over a year.”
Temple ISD reached out to other school districts regarding their video board equipment and any related services throughout that process.
“Administration solicited proposals for marketing services in December,” according to the TISD purchase recommendation form. “Daktronics was approved at that time. Therefore, with their marketing expertise and the quality of their video board related service, the administration recommends contracting with Daktronics for this investment.”
The current scoreboard and Jumbotron — funded by revenue bonds — was approved for manufacturing and installation by Spectrum in June 2006. That cost rose from an initial estimate of $372,665 to $453,884, the Telegram previously reported.
If the new scoreboard is approved, the deadline for purchase is Saturday. A combination of sponsorship funds and financing would be used to complete the purchase, according to a TISD report. The amounts and terms would be discussed and finalized at a later date.