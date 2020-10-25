The Temple Children’s Museum held a sneak preview at its new temporary location Saturday evening.
The museum has almost finished remodeling the old Goodwill store at 11 N. Fourth St. and there are plans to open it early next year, said Laura Pope, the museum exhibits chairman. The plan is to build interest in the children’s museum through the use of the rented building until it has enough money to do everything the museum wants to in the building it owns, located at 214 S. Second St., she said.
She gave tours through the museum, pointing out and explaining different play-learning areas. At the mock wooden delivery truck, she said children can climb into the bed of the truck “and re-arrange the boxes all they want. They can get in the cab and drive.”
Then she stopped at a pile of king-sized building blocks.
“Children like things very small and very large,” she said. “No children have this at home.”
In the construction area, she pointed out that children’s work is play. The museum uses STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) in all their exhibits, she said.
She tossed a replica cinder block and brick into the group of onlookers, and said they’re more expensive than the real ones. She picked up a pink hard hat.
“Girls like to do construction, too,” she said.
She showed something that looked like a giant Tinker toy set.
“I hope you think, ‘When I was like seven years old, I would like to have had something like that,’” she said.
There also was a toddler area.
“If you’ve got kids of multiple ages, you want them to be safe,” she said. “They’re not all going to stay in the same place.”
In the camp ground area, she said children can pretend to cook and do other camping activities.
A work bench, giant pegboard and a xylophone on the wall were other items for the children’s interest. There was a stage and puppetry area.
“This area can also be used if we have a speaker,” she said. “And we can have a story time.”
The grocery store was her favorite area, she said. The children can push a small shopping cart and go around picking up things, she said, and “learn how mom does it.”
“The vet clinic is also an extremely popular place for kids,” she said.
It has stuffed animals, fake x-rays and other props.
“We’ve got it all,” she said. “It’s such a fun area.”
Most of the play areas have explanatory notes on the wall, to help parents guide the children.
In the past, the museum has done “pop-up” tours in area schools, where museum volunteers visit a classroom and set up a portable play area.
“Right now, we’re not doing any pop-ups,” Pope said. “We’re using our manpower to get this location up and ready.”
Bruce Bates, a museum board member, said the January 2021 opening of the museum would be on a limited basis.
“It will be for self-determined groups of no more than 10 children,” he said.
A child with a circle of friends would be a candidate to come to the museum as a group, he said. There will be only one group in the building at a time, followed by a deep cleaning, he said.
Susan Fergus, another board member, explained a pictorial dream wall in the patio, where guests were enjoying snacks and beverages. For example, the museum is asking people to buy a pictured conveyor belt, she said.
“These are the things we are dreaming to have,” she said. “We thought it was a good way to let them know what we need to make it wonderful and exciting.”