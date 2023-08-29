Stephen Paul Klein

Stephen Paul Klein, 64, of Salado, was indicted last week on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, in connection with the Jan. 25 incident.

A 64-year-old Salado man apparently upset that a construction worker was driving on his property is charged with a felony after he was accused of striking the driver before firing a gunshot.

