Third-graders at Western Hills Elementary will begin receiving hands-on STEM experience this spring, as the Temple Independent School District partners with Baylor Scott & White in providing the “Dare to Dream” program.
Lisa Adams, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said this learning enrichment program — first piloted in the Bryan Independent School District last year — will support these students’ development as early readers while providing science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities children can look forward to.
About 88 third-grade students will participate in this program at Western Hills Elementary, and Baylor Scott & White is expected to bring one medical student for every five to six students.
“They will have small group opportunities with these medical students, while talking about STEM-related careers and the importance of science,” Adams said. “But it’s also just to have an opportunity to engage with a student pursuing a career in medicine, and help our students see that can be them someday.”
Andrea Scott — a third-year Texas A&M University College of Medicine student — is leading that charge.
“We’re still in the beginning stages of getting everything started in Temple, but our goal is to have the program started in the spring semester,” Scott said.
Scott, who studies on the Texas A&M University College of Medicine campus at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, is excited to bring this program to Temple ISD.
“For me to be here in Temple working with the faculty, staff and the patients as a student ... giving back to the community by working with these elementary students is the smallest thing I can do,” she said. “We’re going to try and make these sessions more hands-on for the kiddos, and last year in Bryan ISD we had kids create circuits with (equipment) we borrowed from the Texas A&M College of Engineering.”
Although the details surrounding the program are still being finalized, Scott said the sessions will be held twice a month from February to April.
“I think it’s going to be a strong relationship with Temple ISD and something that continues to grow,” she said.
Adams expressed her gratitude to Scott for her desire to give back to the Temple community through the Dare to Dream Program.
“She really has a desire to give back and connect with our students,” Adams said. “You don’t often find a community partner who specifically reaches out to you and wants to do something within our schools. I really appreciated her heart for wanting to share her knowledge of science and encourage our students to look beyond the average career.”
Andrejs Avots-Avotins, a doctor at Baylor Scott & White and a Temple High School graduate, shared that appreciation.
“When I was a medical student I barely had time to worry about medical school. But here are these future leaders of our country, who are willing to go out into the schools and do things outside of what their medical school requirements are,” he said. “I think it is incredible for a third-grader to have a mentor come and show them that STEM is for everybody. I think we will see a huge impact on these third-graders as they go to high school and graduate.”
But Scott emphasized how medical students should be searching for opportunities through which they can serve their community.
“Some of us may stay here in Temple, Texas, forever once we finish medical school … but others may not be here forever,” she said. “So I think it’s important to remind our community that even if we’re here for a short time, we’re invested in them and we’re thankful to be here in Temple.”