BELTON — Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Friday revealed the existence of four new videos containing interviews with two key witnesses in connection with the capital murder trial of Cedric Marks.
The videos, each about 8-12 minutes long, contain taped interviews with a Marks’ co-defendant turned informant, Maya Maxwell, who plans to testify at a later date, and Ginell McDonough, whose aided Marks after Temple residents Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin disappeared.
But prosecutors will have to wait over the weekend — or possibly longer — for Marks and his standby counsel to review the never-before-seen video evidence of interviews with the witnesses subpoenaed to testify.
Cedric Marks, 48, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Feb. 3, 2019, on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. He pleaded not guilty in the Jan. 3, 2019, slayings of Scott, 28, and Swearingin, 32. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
State District Judge Steve Duskie attempted multiple times Friday outside the presence of the jury to address Marks’ objections to any new evidence that wasn’t previously included in discovery. Duskie wanted to know how long Marks and his legal standby would need.
“I’d ask at least until Monday, close of business Tuesday, judge,” Marks said Friday.
Prosecutors said the videos were in the possession of detectives, but owned up to Friday’s surprise evidence.
“I own stuff we do,” Garza told Duskie’s court. “We should’ve had that, but didn’t.”
Marks’ trial began April 17 with testimony from Scott’s family, who were cross-examined by the very man accused of killing the Temple woman after family says Scott broke up with Marks.
Swearingin and Scott had a strong social network of friends who weren’t going to sit idly by while police investigated their disappearance.
Ranger testimony
A Texas Ranger on Friday testified that Swearingin’s family and friends may have used his home in Temple as a hub in the hours and days after he and Scott disappeared — potentially contaminating what was treated later as a crime scene.
“The family kind of used Michael’s house as a headquarters when he went missing,” said Texas Ranger Adam Russell, who was one of a handful of investigators to swab various areas of Swearingin’s home on or about Jan. 8, 2019.
Investigators didn’t find much when they searched Swearingin’s home, except for a single spec on a wall of what field tested positive for the presence of blood.
“It immediately turned green which was a positive test for blood,” Russell said.
About 100 people were looking for Scott and Swearingin, Richie Davis, a close friend, testified April 19.
Davis said he eventually managed to procure the passwords to Swearingin’s smart devices and computers in order to access Google and other accounts to try and gain data that might help find their missing friends. Davis was able to find Swearingin’s home surveillance videos, only to discover the crucial minutes around their disappearance had been inexplicably deleted. Davis said there were about a dozen motion detection incidents in various parts of Swearingin’s home, many of which should have had accompanying video. Another friend, Russel Kurtz, eventually tracked down Swearingin’s car in Austin.
No DNA evidence has yet been presented directly linking Marks to the murders.
Walmart footage
Prosecutors, however, presented footage of Marks walking into and out of a Henryetta, Okla., Walmart with clothes and tools while wearing a hoodie bearing the name of a popular boxing gym in Killeen where Marks trained.
Scott and Swearingin were unearthed from a shallow grave about 20 miles from the Henryetta Walmart on Jan. 14-15, 2019, about 700 yards from the Northfork Cemetery where Marks’ family has burial space.
After he was named in a capital murder warrant, Marks would later escape while being extradited back to Bell County — a fact prosecutors want to mention to the jury.
“Flight is consciousness of guilt,” said prosecutor Stephanie Newell Friday.
But Marks objected.
“I have not been convicted of it,” Marks argued to Judge Duskie. “I have not been charged.”
Duskie said he plans to address any objections as to the nature of Marks’s escape when the time comes.
Cross examination
Upon cross examining witnesses Friday, Marks sought to insert doubt where he could — eliciting testimony that no video surveillance captured Swearingin’s vehicle traveling along the routes suggested by GPS data, that police didn’t swab some areas of Rebecca Adney’s Killeen home like they did Swearingin’s, and that there were numerous officers who entered Adney’s home, where all the trash bags, two rolls of electrical tape, a mop, towels, a pillow and a blanket were supposedly missing.
Newell tried to dilute reasonable doubt about the missing items at Adney’s home, believed to be location where the Temple residents were killed.
“Did you steal any trash bags?” Newell asked Michael Dent, a former Temple police officer turned agent for the Drug Enforcement Administration.
“No,” he replied.
“Any electrical tape?” Newell asked.
“No,” Dent said.
“A pillow?” Newell continued.
“No,” said Dent.
“How about towels?” Newell asked again.
“Nope,” Dent replied.
It was not immediately clear Friday when the trial will resume next week as Duskie released the jury early to give them time to safely reach home before a severe storm reached the Belton courthouse.