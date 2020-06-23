BELTON — The mother of a 2-year-old boy who was allegedly bitten, bruised and had broken bones was indicted last week by a Bell County grand jury.
Ariel Shyanne Staley, 21, of Gatesville, was indicted for injury to a child - intentional bodily injury.
Staley and her boyfriend took her son to a hospital Jan. 17. Staley’s son reportedly had many bruises to his face and scrapes and bite marks on his body, an arrest affidavit said.
The boyfriend and Staley said they were at 9404 FM 2086 in Temple when the boyfriend fell while holding the 2-year-old boy. A doctor said the child had multiple, significant bruises on his body’s surface — the eyes, face, neck, shoulders, chest, arms, right thigh and two healing fractures of a wrist bone and a rib, the affidavit said.
The boyfriend later added that Staley bit him and hit the boy with her hand.
Her bond for the third-degree felony was set at $100,000 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.