Temple PD investigates shooting that left one dead
The Temple Police Department was investigating a Monday night shooting that left one person dead.
Officers responded to the call around 8 p.m. in the 800 block of East Avenue C and located a male who had suffered a gunshot wound, according to a news release. EMS arrived on scene and performed CPR on the victim, but their efforts were unsuccessful. The victim was declared dead.
Officers learned another male with unknown injuries was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple by another person.
No suspects have been identified. This case is active and under investigation. If anyone has any information, call TPD at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.