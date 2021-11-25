About 400 looking for a Thanksgiving meal that did not have one available were served Thursday by Feed My Sheep with a traditional lunch.
Feed My Sheep Café Manager Cindy Eckland said they prepared enough food to serve 400 people, an influx of 100 compared to last year’s 300.
“Today, we have ham, turkey, and all the fixings — mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce, rolls, and pies,” she said. “We have plenty of food. We had a great outpour from the community this year as far as donating the food and coming to help and serve it.”
She said any leftovers would be used Friday since the organization offers lunch every day of the week for the transient community in Temple.
Sandra Spiller, along with her dog Willow stood at the corner waiting for the food to be served. She picked up her plate and ate outside with her companion.
“I come every day, Willow and me,” she said. “I’ve had him since he was 9 weeks old. I’m just thankful to be here. I’m looking forward to that pumpkin pie.”
First-time volunteer Cherri Bell was stationed in the back in a hot room doing the thankless but essential job of ensuring the food stayed at the proper temperature.
“I have the task of making sure all the food is at least 160 degrees,” she said. “I don’t have a lot of family here, and since I’m not doing the traditional Thanksgiving, I wanted to do something to help somebody out.”
Jim Corrales has been in Temple for about a year. He waited outside in the cold before food service started.
“I’m expecting a great meal,” he said. “I want to try some of that turkey. My family and I, we’re separated. I used to live in Bartlett. That’s my home.”
Mark Wilkui has been volunteering with Feed My Sheep for eight years.
“I keep coming back to help those people that can’t cook for themselves,” he said. “I do a little bit of everything here — serving, greeting, etc. We offer a place where they can stay out of the weather and enjoy a hot meal. I will keep coming for as long as I can.”