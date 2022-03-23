BELTON — A proposed zoning change that would have brought a new RV and cabin park to Belton failed after a 4-3 vote against it during a Belton City Council meeting Tuesday.
This 15.8-acre property at 2406 Lake Road — which received its agricultural zoning district designation in 1978 — is currently developed as a 50-space mobile home park
However, just 14 homes are currently on the site, according to the city of Belton.
Although 40 cabins, 51 leasable RV spaces, an office/clubhouse, a boat rental area and a series of outdoor amenities were planned as improvements for the site, many neighboring residents had protested the zoning change amendment.
“This is a residential neighborhood and this proposed development will negatively impact our property values and will cause noise issues and possibly crime,” Belton resident Thomas Helm said. “This is … not a place for transients.”
Kristen Golba, a fellow Belton resident, also cautioned against the measure.
“I live in the Dawson Ranch neighborhood and we moved to this neighborhood because it is quiet and peaceful,” she said in an email to the Belton Planning Department. “The increased noise and traffic from the development would decrease property values in our neighborhood, off-setting any tax gain from this development.”
Other residents, like Marty Janczak, emphasized how the property is best suited for single-home properties.
“My wife Jan and I live in Red Rock Hills, which is adjacent to the east of this proposed zoning change,” Janczak said in an email to the Belton Planning Department. “We feel strongly this proposed development is inappropriate for this location and if completed, would not be conducive to the surrounding neighborhoods. We believe the highest and best use of this property is single-family homes in concert with the surrounding neighborhoods.”
Although Mayor pro tem David K. Leigh believed this could have been a high-quality development, he recognized the neighboring residents’ concerns.
“Belton is wrapping around the lake,” he said during the meeting on Tuesday. “This is a core residential area. It is no longer on the outskirts. I think it is a quality development … but it’s really in the middle of a subdivision.”
Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter agreed.
“I think it’s well designed and well laid out, but I just feel like it’s in the wrong place,” he said. “I appreciate those folks that are trying to improve the property very much. I hope it will continue to improve, but I am not personally in favor of the size of the park in that location despite the fact that I think it is well designed.”