A Bell County grand jury indicted two Temple men for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting in the spring of 2021.
Kenneth Dwayne Rector, 31, and Wil’Ontae Brazell, 20, were each indicted on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
The charge stems from an April 26, 2021, shooting at the Renata Square Apartments, 1811 E. Ave. K, where two men were shot at from a silver Nissan car. One of the men’s ankles was grazed by a bullet.
At about 12:59 a.m., officers with the Temple Police Department responded to the apartment complex after receiving several 911 calls.
As part of the investigation, the affidavit said, investigators recovered surveillance video of the shooting depicting a silver four-door vehicle heading northbound on South 30th Street, which goes along the west side of the complex.
“The video shows shots being fired from the silver four-door vehicle,” the affidavit said. “The shots came from the rear driver’s side. The shots are going toward a group of people in the Renata Square Apartment complex parking lot. Some of the people being shot at take cover, and some return fire.”
At the scene, officers noted in the affidavit interviewing a woman identified from the footage.
“She stated she arrived at the Renata Square parking lot shortly before the shooting began,” the affidavit said. “She stated she observed a Nissan Altima turn off its lights and begin shooting in her direction.”
Later that day, at around 2:06 a.m. deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were involved in pursuing a silver vehicle allegedly driven by Brazell
“Two passengers fled,” the affidavit said. “Wil’Ontae Brazell, Kenneth Rector, and another person remained and were detained. Kenneth Rector was seated in the rear driver’s side of the vehicle. Inside of the vehicle, several spent shell casings were recovered. Shell casings recovered in the vehicle matched shell casings recovered (at the parking lot of Renata Square).”
Temple police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak previously said officers had been actively searching for Rector once an arrest warrant was issued on Nov. 3, 2021.
“At the time of the stop, officers were not aware that Rector was involved in the incident,” she said about the April encounter with Rector. “He was developed as a suspect later in the investigation.”
Rector was arrested in July 2022 and remained at the Bell County Jail Tuesday in lieu of bonds totaling $260,000.
Brazell posted a $100,000 bond on Jan. 10, 2022.