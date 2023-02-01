A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect who robbed a Bush’s Chicken restaurant on Monday
The incident occurred at about 6:16 a.m. 4609 S. 31st St. in Temple.
Two employees told officers that a black man pointed a handgun at them, threatened them and left with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.
The owner said one employee was pistol whipped during the robbery. No other employees were hurt and no customers were in the restaurant at the time of the robbery.
Police said the suspect is described as 6 feet tall, weighs about 250 pounds and wore a black long jacket, brown hood, blue jeans and white sneakers.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.