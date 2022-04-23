Forty-two years after recognizing the city’s first historic district, the Temple City Council could soon recognize another that centers on the city’s historic black churches.
The proposed African American Churches Historic District is set to be considered by the Council next month after months of plans by city officials.
In a presentation to Council members at their workshop Thursday, city officials said the proposed district would include more than 100 properties. The borders of the district would include Martin Luther King Jr. Drive to the west, Avenue A to the north, Avenue E to the south and the train tracks to the east.
Assistant City Manager Erin Smith said it was important for the city to recognize the importance of this section of the city.
“Just envisioning the changes this stretch of roadway has gone through is just incredible,” Smith said. “And, knowing what an important role it plays, I think is just really important. You got to document the good and the bad and just tell the story of the area. I think this is our first step in being able to do that.”
If approved, the new historic district would include several notable structures for East Temple and the local community.
City staff highlighted that the district includes Eight Street Baptist Church, Corinth Baptist Church, Wayman Chapel AME Church, the Wheatley Alternative Education Center and a historic building at 311 S. MLK Jr. Drive.
Smith said that multiple plans were considered when designing the district, in order to highlight its significance to the city.
“So we did consider, at first, looking at some landmark designations for individual structures,” Smith said. “But, the feedback that we were receiving was that a district was more of the interest for this area. So that is the way we decided to proceed.”
The proposed district, if approved, would allow for local homes, businesses and churches to apply for various, historic preservation-related grants.
Smith said one such grant identified by city staff was from the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.
Officials also highlighted that new construction in the district would not be hindered by this move from the Council. However, Smith said new structures would need to conform with the style of buildings within the district.
Once the district is created, Smith said that will not be the end for work in the area.
Members of the city’s Historic Preservation Board, which approved the new district, already have supported its expansion to include nearby structures. Similarly, city officials also have seen requests from other properties to join the district.
City Manager Brynn Myers also put forward possible future historic preservation efforts for the district during the workshop meeting.
“You will probably see some budget recommendations around documenting oral history of the area before it is completely lost to time,” Myers said. “But, this action wouldn’t require that. There is just enhancements to the program that we will recommend most likely in the future that this is the foundation of.”
One community leader that worked with the city to create the district was the late Rev. Roscoe Harrison, a former journalist who was the pastor for the Eight Street Baptist Church before his death in February.
Multiple City Council members, including Mayor pro tem Judy Morales, mentioned Harrison when discussing the district Thursday.
“It is just exciting to see how fast this is moving,” Morales said. “I know he would be really, really pleased.”
Councilwoman Susan Long said she had talked to Harrison earlier this year about the proposed district.
“I talked to Roscoe just a few days before he died, just coincidentally,” Long said. “And he, just out of the blue, mentioned this and how much he liked it.”
The first reading to establish the district will take place during the Council meeting at 5 p.m. May 5 at City Hall, 2 N. Main St. The second reading on the ordinance is expected for the May 19 meeting.