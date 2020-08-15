For the first time in the organization’s history, Texas 4-H will have a president from Bell County.
Luke Read, a senior at Belton High School, was elected earlier this month by other members of the organization as its president for the new school year. Read will represent not only the state level of the organization, but District Eight and Bell County as well.
4-H is often known as an agriculture-focused organization with local involvement in the Bell County Youth Fair. The organization also focuses on life skills, citizenship, healthy living, science, engineering and technology programs.
Read, who lives in Temple, said he was honored to have been picked by his peers to represent the state organization and be given an opportunity to give something back.
“4-H leaders have invested so much time into helping me grow as a person and leader, I want to give back to the organization that has done so much for me,” Read said. “I look forward to working with other 4-H members from across the state in order to accomplish the 4-H motto, ‘to make the best better.’”
Having been a part of the organization since he was 5, Read said he was brought in by his two older brothers and his mother, who used to be a member.
In the beginning, Read said, he was drawn to 4-H due to the livestock, but since has learned to appreciate the other opportunities the organization has outside the barn. He said he loves the variety of programs and activities provided by the group, which cover a large range of interests.
Sheryl Long, Texas A&M AgriLife’s Bell County extension agent for 4-H and youth development, said Read had to beat out 29 other candidates for the position. The Texas 4-H program has more than 550,000 members.
Long said the local organization is proud of Read, and is happy the area is finally represented in the state organization’s top position.
“Luke is a very driven 4-H member and he has grown tremendously throughout his 4-H career,” Long said. “We are really proud of how far he has come, and we see nothing but success in his future.”
As president, Read’s role will be to help organize and plan state events and travel around to some of the many branches across the state to give speeches, something that will be harder during the pandemic.
“Serving as the Texas 4-H president in such uncertain times will look much different than previous years,” Read said. “But different is not always bad, as this pandemic has made opportunities to think outside of the box to find new methods which have proven to reach more people than in previous years.”