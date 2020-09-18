A small, terrified puppy looked pleadingly at Temple firefighters from the suspension of a vehicle where it had somehow managed to trap itself Thursday.
Equipment normally used to rescue trapped people from vehicles was this time used to save the dog, Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto III said Friday.
The puppy’s owner, who lives in the 1700 block of East Calhoun Street, said she went inside to get a child for school and heard the puppy’s whimpers coming from the car. That is when she first called Temple Animal Control.
After evaluating the situation, Animal Control called Temple Fire & Rescue.
The Rescue 5 crew knew if they jacked up the vehicle, the puppy would be pinched even more. That’s when the crew used the rescue air bag to hold up the vehicle.
“The first time, they reached in to grab the puppy, they got a leg,” Santos said. “It was scared and moved further up.”
Firefighters lifted the car while keeping the suspension from crushing the dog. A tire and the bottom of a fender well were taken off, too, before the firefighters were able to reach in and remove the excited, but uninjured puppy.
Soto said the puppy was returned to its owner.
Rescuing pets is part of the job, Soto said.
“We do get a lot of calls asking if we really get cats out of trees, and we tell them we generally don’t mess with those,” Soto said. “Cats climb up and down very well. We’ve had rescues from storm drains, sewer pipes and in vehicles.”
“If an animal is in danger, we do what we can to save their lives.”